Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ueno Park (Hiroshima)
Some 600 somei yoshino have been planted around a pond, creating a ring of stunning pink petals in springtime. Evening offers a different treat, as lanterns are lit at 6 p.m. giving visitors what is perhaps the most enchanting sights of yozakura in western Japan.
Each year in early April, crowds throng to the sakura festival, held near the pond, to view performances on a specially constructed outdoor stage and to shop at stalls selling food and local specialties. Particularly popular is a ride through the tunnel of pink blossoms on an open-air, double-decker bus air that was used in the victory parade for the Hiroshima Carp baseball team.
Ueno Park (Hiroshima)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 600
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs. (lanterns lit 18:00–22:00)
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1-chōme, Higashihonmachi, Shōbara-shi, Hiroshima
- Website: Visit Shobara
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Shobara Tourist Association.)
