Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ueno Park (Hiroshima)

Guideto Japan

Some 600 somei yoshino have been planted around a pond, creating a ring of stunning pink petals in springtime. Evening offers a different treat, as lanterns are lit at 6 p.m. giving visitors what is perhaps the most enchanting sights of yozakura in western Japan.

