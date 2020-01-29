Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ueno Park (Hiroshima)

Travel

Some 600 somei yoshino have been planted around a pond, creating a ring of stunning pink petals in springtime. Evening offers a different treat, as lanterns are lit at 6 p.m. giving visitors what is perhaps the most enchanting sights of yozakura in western Japan.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Each year in early April, crowds throng to the sakura festival, held near the pond, to view performances on a specially constructed outdoor stage and to shop at stalls selling food and local specialties. Particularly popular is a ride through the tunnel of pink blossoms on an open-air, double-decker bus air that was used in the victory parade for the Hiroshima Carp baseball team.

Ueno Park (Hiroshima)

  • Variety: Somei yoshino
  • No. of trees: 600
  • When: Late March to early April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs. (lanterns lit 18:00–22:00)
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: 1-chōme, Higashihonmachi, Shōbara-shi, Hiroshima
  • Website: Visit Shobara

Nearby hanami sites

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Shobara Tourist Association.)

Hiroshima sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots cherry blossoms in Japan Shōbara