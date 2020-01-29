Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Senkōji Park (Hiroshima)
Guideto JapanTravel
Senkōji Park is perched midway up 144-meter Mount Senkōji and boasts some 1,500 somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yaezakura, and other cherry trees on its grounds. It is also popular for the dazzling night view of downtown Onomichi and adjacent Mukaijima island, as well as for its yozakura.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Onomichi was the home of many literary figures and artists, so the lanterns that are lit during the hanami season are decorated with haiku poems. The hilltop observation deck offers a bird’s-eye view of not only the city of Onomichi but also the islands that dot the Seto Inland Sea and—on clear days—even the Shikoku Mountains far in the distance.
Senkōji Park (Hiroshima)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yaezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,500
- When: Early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs. (Senkōji ropeway operates 9:00–17:15)
- Admission: Free
- Address: 19 Nishitsuchidō-chō, Onomichi-shi, Hiroshima
- Website: Onomichi Navigation
Related article
Nearby hanami site
Near Senkōji Park
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Onomichi Tourism Association.)
Hiroshima sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Onomichi cherry blossoms in Japan