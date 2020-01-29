Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Senkōji Park (Hiroshima)

Senkōji Park is perched midway up 144-meter Mount Senkōji and boasts some 1,500 somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yaezakura, and other cherry trees on its grounds. It is also popular for the dazzling night view of downtown Onomichi and adjacent Mukaijima island, as well as for its yozakura.