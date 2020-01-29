Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Seibu Park (Tokushima)
Seibu Park is built on the site of a former military cemetery that had long been known for its beautiful cherry blossoms and azaleas. Work began in 1986 to turn it into a sakura-themed park, and today, some 500 somei yoshino trees are lit up at night when the blossoms are at their peak.
Seibu Park lies on the northwestern slope of 280-meter Mount Bizan, long regarded as a symbol of the city Tokushima. Bizan Park, which runs from the summit down the eastern slope, boasts around 1,500 somei yoshino trees and can be accessed by ropeway.
Seibu Park (Tokushima)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 500
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Shōyama, Kamona-chō, Tokushima-shi, Tokushima
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Tokushima City.)
