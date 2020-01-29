Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Seibu Park (Tokushima)

Guide to Japan

Seibu Park is built on the site of a former military cemetery that had long been known for its beautiful cherry blossoms and azaleas. Work began in 1986 to turn it into a sakura-themed park, and today, some 500 somei yoshino trees are lit up at night when the blossoms are at their peak.

