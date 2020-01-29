Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kotohiki Park (Kagawa)

Kotohiki Park boasts many attractions on its spacious grounds—a beach, hills, temples, shrines, and historical sites—and is listed as one of Japan’s top 100 historical parks. It is also renowned for its yozakura, with approximately 200 somei yoshino being lit up with lanterns during the height of the cherry blossom season.

