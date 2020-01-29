Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kotohiki Park (Kagawa)
Guideto JapanTravel
Kotohiki Park boasts many attractions on its spacious grounds—a beach, hills, temples, shrines, and historical sites—and is listed as one of Japan’s top 100 historical parks. It is also renowned for its yozakura, with approximately 200 somei yoshino being lit up with lanterns during the height of the cherry blossom season.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Kotohiki Park’s Ariake Beach, noted for its beautiful white sand, is listed as one of Japan’s 100 best beaches and 100 most scenic beachfront pine groves. Perhaps even better-known, though, is the park’s giant sand art in the shape of an Edo-period copper coin, measuring 122 meters east-west and 90 meters north-south with a circumference of 345 meters. Those who come to see the sand painting are said to enjoy good health and a long life free of financial worries.
Kotohiki Park (Kagawa)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 200
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Ariake-chō, Kan’onji-shi, Kagawa
- Website: Visit Kagawa
Near Kotohiki Park
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kan’onji City.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots cherry blossoms in Japan Kan’onji Kagawa