Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Matsuyama Shiroyama Park (Ehime)

Matsuyama Castle sits atop a 132-meter hill in the middle of the city of Matsuyama and is one of Japan’s 12 surviving castles from the premodern era. The blaze of pink petals lingers longer here than elsewhere, as growing in the park are not only early-blooming somei yoshino but also a number of late-blooming varieties.

