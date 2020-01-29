Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Matsuyama Shiroyama Park (Ehime)
Matsuyama Castle is highly picturesque and is among Japan’s top 100 castles and 100 scenic historical sites. To reach it, visitors can either climb the footpath to the top of Mount Katsuyama or ride the ropeway or lift—the latter option making the castle more accessible for young and elderly sightseers. Taking the ropeway also offers a unique vista from high above the blooming cherries. For those who want to look the part of a feudal lord, visitors can try on samurai armor at a rental corner on the first floor.
Shiroyama Park (Ehime)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, tsubakikanzakura, ōshimazakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 200
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Castle keep 9:00–17:00 (closes at 17:30 in August and 16:30 in December-January; ropeway and lift service starts at 8:30)
- Admission: ¥520 to enter castle, ¥520 to ride ropeway or lift
- Address: 1 Marunouchi, Matsuyama-shi, Ehime
- Website: Matsuyama Castle
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Matsuyama Castle.)
