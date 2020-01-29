Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Makino Park (Kōchi)

Makino Park is named after Makino Tomitarō, a Sakawa native who is considered the father of Japanese botany. In addition to somei yoshino, the park features many different cherry blossom varieties, some of which, like ōshimazakura, sendaiyazakura, and wakakinosakura, were identified and named by Makino himself.

