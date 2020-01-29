Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Makino Park (Kōchi)
Ongoing efforts have been made to keep the park’s cherry trees young and vigorous by replacing aging sakuras with younger ones every 10 years. During the cherry blossom festival, shops open to sell food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages. For a fee, the shops also offer hanami seating, which is popular with revelers wishing to enjoy nighttime yozakura. Sakawa is also famous for its sake, and the town’s biggest brewery—Tsukasabotan—is located right next to Makino Park.
Makino Park (Kōchi)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 2,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Food, drinks: Served by shops during the cherry blossom festival
- Admission: Free
- Address: 2458 Kō, Sakawa-chō, Takaoka-gun, Kōchi
- Website: Visit Kochi
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Sakawa Tourism Association.)
