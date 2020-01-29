Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kagamino Park (Kōchi)

Kagamino Park’s biggest attraction is an enchanting, 200-meter-long sakura tunnel that is lit up with lanterns at night during the hanami season. The beautiful blossoms also add pageantry to the ceremony for incoming students at the adjacent Kochi University of Technology in April each year.

