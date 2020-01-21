Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ogi Park (Saga)

Guideto Japan

What is known as Ogi Park today was originally the garden of Nabeshima Motoshige, the early seventeenth-century lord of the Ogi domain. He is also credited with adorning the garden with somei yoshino trees, of which some 3,000 now grow in the park.

English

日本語

简体字

繁體字

Français

Español

العربية

Русский