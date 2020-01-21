Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Oka Castle Ruins (Ōita)

Oka Castle, with its beautiful stone walls, was built in the late twelfth century and was known as an impregnable fortress. Growing around the castle today are somei yoshino, yamazakura, and yaezakura, which add color and gallantry to the reenactment of a daimyo procession, held during the annual cherry blossom festival in early April.

