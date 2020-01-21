Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Oka Castle Ruins (Ōita)
Oka Castle, with its beautiful stone walls, was built in the late twelfth century and was known as an impregnable fortress. Growing around the castle today are somei yoshino, yamazakura, and yaezakura, which add color and gallantry to the reenactment of a daimyo procession, held during the annual cherry blossom festival in early April.
Oka Castle Ruins (Ōita)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 1,500
- When: April 1 to April 10
- Hours: 9:00 to 17:00
- Admission: ¥300 (high-school students and older)
- Address: 2889 Taketa, Taketa-shi, Ōita
- Website: Discover Oita (Oka Castle Ruins)
Oka Castle is also included on the list of Japan’s top 100 castles. It was the prized possession of many warlords over the years but was abandoned following the Meiji Restoration—its ruinous fate becoming the subject of a popular Meiji-era song, “Kōjō no tsuki,” by Taki Rentarō.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Taketa City Board of Education.)
