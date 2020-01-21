Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mochio Park (Miyazaki)
The park boasts some 2,600 cherry trees that have been planted along the approach to Mochio Shrine and surrounding areas. A spectacular view awaits those who stroll through the beautiful “sakura tunnel” and climb up the 290 stone steps to the hilltop shrine.
Mochio Park (Miyazaki)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura
- No. of trees: 2,600
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Picnic: Yes
- Admission: Free
- Address: 6633 Yokoichi, Miyakonojō-shi, Miyazaki
- Website: Miyakonojo Tourism Association (Mochio Park)
The Miyakonojo Mochio Cherry Blossom Festival is held each year when the sakuras are in full bloom. The cherry blossoms here are illuminated at night, which, along with the rows of festival food stalls, attract locals and tourists alike. A popular spot for couples is a lovers’ tree-planting monument, said to bring happiness to those who ring its bell.
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Miyakonojō City.)
