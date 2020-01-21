Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mochio Park (Miyazaki)

Guideto Japan

The park boasts some 2,600 cherry trees that have been planted along the approach to Mochio Shrine and surrounding areas. A spectacular view awaits those who stroll through the beautiful “sakura tunnel” and climb up the 290 stone steps to the hilltop shrine.

English

日本語

简体字

繁體字

Français

Español

العربية

Русский