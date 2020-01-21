Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tadamoto Park (Kagoshima)
Tadamoto Park is famous for a row of cherry trees that meanders for 2 kilometers. Visitors can enjoy the “cherry blossom tunnel” from the end of March to early April, including in the evenings, when lanterns light up the pale pink blossoms along the route.
Tadamoto Park (Kagoshima)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Picnic: Yes
- Admission: Free
- Address: 2484-193 Ōkuchiharada, Isa-shi, Kagoshima
- Website: Kagoshima Prefectural Visitors Bureau (Tadamoto Park)
The peak viewing season is during the cherry blossom festival, when a flea market and stalls selling local products and delicacies are set up. The cherry blossoms are also called “Tadamoto sakura” after Niiro Tadamoto, a retainer who served the Shimazu daimyo household in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries and who is now enshrined at Tadamoto Shrine on the park grounds.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Isa City Tourism and Special Products Association.)
