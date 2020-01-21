Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tadamoto Park (Kagoshima)

Tadamoto Park is famous for a row of cherry trees that meanders for 2 kilometers. Visitors can enjoy the “cherry blossom tunnel” from the end of March to early April, including in the evenings, when lanterns light up the pale pink blossoms along the route.

