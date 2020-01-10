Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nago Castle Park (Okinawa)

Guideto Japan

The cherry trees around the Nago Castle Ruins are among the earliest blooming sakuras in Japan. The vivid pink Ryūkyū winter cherry blossoms, as seen from the park’s observation tower, form a striking contrast with the emerald green seas off Okinawa.

