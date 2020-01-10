Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nago Castle Park (Okinawa)
Guideto JapanTravel
The cherry trees around the Nago Castle Ruins are among the earliest blooming sakuras in Japan. The vivid pink Ryūkyū winter cherry blossoms, as seen from the park’s observation tower, form a striking contrast with the emerald green seas off Okinawa.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Nago Castle Park (Okinawa)
- Variety: Ryūkyū kanhizakura
- No. of trees: 3,800
- When: Late January to early February
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Picnic: Yes
- Admission: Free
- Address: 5511 Nago, Nago-shi, Okinawa
Nago Castle Park is a spacious facility featuring not only an area for viewing cherry blossoms and other flowers but also a history-nature zone, hiking trails, ponds, and adventure playgrounds. It is a great place to commune with nature and enjoy a variety of sports. The city is also famous for its cherry blossom festival, held when the Ryūkyū kanhizakura is in full bloom, to commemorate the “start of spring in Japan.”
(Photo courtesy of Nago Castle Park.)
Okinawa sakura Cherry Blossoms Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots cherry blossoms in Japan Nago