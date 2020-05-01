Survey Finds Japanese Feel Half as Free as Before COVID-19 Crisis

Survey Finds Japanese Feel Half as Free as Before COVID-19 CrisisLifestyle Society Family
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
A survey conducted by the Hakuhōdō Institute of Life and Living found that the estimated degree of freedom in people’s daily lives today in Japan is about half the level it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was set at 100 points. In responses, the average level of current perceived freedom came to 54.3 points. The survey interviewed 1,500 persons aged 20 to 69 living in the three big metropolitan areas centered on Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka.
Men reported a slightly higher level of freedom than women, while by age, people in their sixties reported the highest scores. This seems to because many are retired and spend more time at home, thus feeling less constricted by having to stay indoors than younger people.
Results for Men and Women
|Women
|Men
|53.2
|55.3
Results by Age
|20–29
|30–39
|40–49
|50–59
|60–69
|53.3
|52.7
|52.8
|55.2
|57.6
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Hakuhōdō Institute of Life and Living.
The survey also took a closer look at people’s awareness and actions related to the COVID-19 crisis. When asked what in particular they were concerned about, 91.2% pointed to the problem of “economic stagnation,” more than ten percentage points higher than the 78.2% who were concerned about the “health of themselves and family members.” Generally speaking, women expressed a greater degree of concern about the current crisis. Perhaps related to this, women also tended to be more likely to refrain from activities in response to the pandemic.
What are you concerned about?
|All
|Women
|Men
|Economic stagnation
|91.2
|93.3
|89.1
|Governmental response
|86.9
|92.1
|81.9
|Situation overseas
|83.5
|85.9
|81.2
|Lack of information and unreliable information
|82.3
|86.6
|78.0
|Health of myself and my family
|78.2
|83.9
|72.6
|Work and income of myself and my family
|69.6
|71.4
|67.8
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Hakuhōdō Institute of Life and Living.
What activities are you refraining from?
|All
|Women
|Men
|Unnecessary errands outside the home
|89.3
|93.7
|85.0
|Trips and leisure activities
|88.7
|93.4
|84.0
|Watching concerts, plays, movies, etc.
|86.7
|91.7
|81.9
|Meeting friends, social events
|85.1
|91.4
|78.8
|Unnecessary shopping
|84.2
|87.8
|80.7
|Eating at restaurants
|82.7
|89.5
|75.9
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Hakuhōdō Institute of Life and Living.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: A deserted Tokyo Disney Resort during its temporary closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. © Jiji.)