Japanese High Schoolers Online for Four Hours Each Day

Japan Data

As adults use smartphones from morning to night, it should be no surprise that young people find online life alluring too.

A government survey on Internet usage among Japanese children found that high school students spend an average of 4 hours and 8 minutes online every day, 31 minutes longer than last year, highlighting ever-increasing dependence on the Internet. In the survey, 99.1% of high schoolers said that they use the Internet, and 91.9% do so via smartphones. The share of high schoolers spending more than 3 hours a day online rose 4.6% to 66.3%.

Elementary and junior high school students are also spending more and more time online every year, as staying connected is rapidly becoming the normal state of affairs among younger children.

The main reasons to go online among elementary, junior high, and high school students alike were communication via Line and other media; watching videos, such as on YouTube; and playing games. Comparatively fewer respondents accessed study apps and e-books.

The survey was conducted in January and February, polling 5,000 students aged 10 to 17 throughout Japan.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta)