Japan’s National Holidays in 2021

Japan will move some of its national holidays in 2021 to match the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to 2021 has prompted Japan again to reshuffle its national holiday calendar. Under the new arrangement, Marine Day shifts from the third Monday in July to Thursday, July 22, the day before the Olympics opening ceremony; Sports Day moves from October to July 23, the day of the opening ceremony; and Mountain Day falls on August 8, to coincide with the closing ceremony, rather than the usual August 11.

National holidays in 2021 are as follows. Click here for national holidays in 2020.

National Holiday 2021 Date New Year’s Day January 1 Coming of Age Day January 11 (Second Monday in January) National Foundation Day February 11 Emperor’s Birthday February 23 Vernal Equinox Day March 20 Shōwa Day April 29 Constitution Memorial Day May 3 Greenery Day May 4 Children’s Day May 5 Marine Day July 22 (Date changed for 2021) Sports Day July 23 (Date changed for 2021) Mountain Day August 8 (Date changed for 2021) Mountain Day (observed) August 9 Respect for the Aged Day September 20 (Third Monday in September) Autumnal Equinox Day September 23 Culture Day November 3 Labor Thanksgiving Day November 23

Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan website.

Holiday Periods at a Glance

The cabinet agreed on dates for national holidays in 2021 on May 29, 2020. Legislation is set to follow.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)