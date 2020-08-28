Japan’s North-South Population Divide: Older in Hokkaidō, Younger in Okinawa

Japan Data

Demographic data shows a clear difference in age between the north and south in Japan.

Japan’s population continues to age. A government survey found that the nationwide population ratios as of January 1, 2020 were split between 12.30% children (0–14 years old), a 59.29% working population (15–64 years old), and 28.41% seniors (aged 65 or over).

The ratio of children has been falling annually since the survey was first conducted in 1994. Except for 1995, the working population has also been decreasing every year. In contrast, the population of seniors has been increasing annually and since 2015 stands at more than double that of the population of children.

Out of all the municipalities, Tomigusuku in Okinawa had the highest ratio of children at 19.85%, 7.55 points above the national average. Eight out of the top ten cities were located in Okinawa.

Municipalities with the Highest Percentage of Children

Tomigusuku Okinawa 19.85% Nagakute Aichi 18.48% Kōshi Kumamoto 18.46% Itoman Okinawa 18.34% Ginowan Okinawa 17.59% Ishigaki Okinawa 17.56% Okinawa Okinawa 17.49% Urasoe Okinawa 17.41% Nago Okinawa 17.24% Nanjō Okinawa 17.20%

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ resident registration (as of January 1, 2020).

In comparison, Hokkaidō had the highest population ratio of seniors and in two cities—Yūbari and Utashinai—more than 50% of the population was over 65 years old. Five out of the top ten municipalities with the highest rate of elderly people were located on the northern island.

Municipalities with the Highest Percentage of Seniors

Yūbari Hokkaidō 51.79% Utashinai Hokkaidō 51.57% Muroto Kōchi 49.78% Suzu Ishikawa 49.49% Tosashimizu Kōchi 48.83% Atami Shizuoka 48.26% Akabira Hokkaidō 47.24% Taketa Ōita 46.92% Mikasa Hokkaidō 46.75% Ashibetsu Hokkaidō 46.64%

Eight local authorities had both the highest ratio of seniors and lowest ratio of children.

Municipalities with the Lowest Percentage of Children

Utashinai Hokkaidō 4.93% Yūbari Hokkaidō 5.59% Atami Shizuoka 6.18% Ashibetsu Hokkaidō 6.81% Oga Akita 6.82% Muroto Kōchi 6.87% Akabira Hokkaidō 6.89% Suzu Ishikawa 7.07% Katsuura Chiba 7.09% Tosashimizu Kōchi 7.25%

At 15.37%, Chūō in Tokyo had the lowest ratio of seniors, and many other urban areas and nearby commuter towns had similarly low rates.

Municipalities with the Lowest Percentage of Seniors

Chūō Tokyo 15.37% Nagakute Aichi 16.63% Toda Saitama 17.2% Chiyoda Tokyo 17.48% Urayasu Chiba 17.78% Minato Tokyo 17.92% Wakō Saitama 18.2% Miyoshi Aichi 18.48% Tomigusuku Okinawa 18.68% Rittō Shiga 19.01%

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photos: Tomigusuku, Okinawa (left)/Yūbari, Hokkaidō (right). © Pixta.)