Japan’s North-South Population Divide: Older in Hokkaidō, Younger in Okinawa

Japan’s North-South Population Divide: Older in Hokkaidō, Younger in OkinawaSociety
Japan’s population continues to age. A government survey found that the nationwide population ratios as of January 1, 2020 were split between 12.30% children (0–14 years old), a 59.29% working population (15–64 years old), and 28.41% seniors (aged 65 or over).
The ratio of children has been falling annually since the survey was first conducted in 1994. Except for 1995, the working population has also been decreasing every year. In contrast, the population of seniors has been increasing annually and since 2015 stands at more than double that of the population of children.
Out of all the municipalities, Tomigusuku in Okinawa had the highest ratio of children at 19.85%, 7.55 points above the national average. Eight out of the top ten cities were located in Okinawa.
Municipalities with the Highest Percentage of Children
|Tomigusuku
|Okinawa
|19.85%
|Nagakute
|Aichi
|18.48%
|Kōshi
|Kumamoto
|18.46%
|Itoman
|Okinawa
|18.34%
|Ginowan
|Okinawa
|17.59%
|Ishigaki
|Okinawa
|17.56%
|Okinawa
|Okinawa
|17.49%
|Urasoe
|Okinawa
|17.41%
|Nago
|Okinawa
|17.24%
|Nanjō
|Okinawa
|17.20%
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ resident registration (as of January 1, 2020).
In comparison, Hokkaidō had the highest population ratio of seniors and in two cities—Yūbari and Utashinai—more than 50% of the population was over 65 years old. Five out of the top ten municipalities with the highest rate of elderly people were located on the northern island.
Municipalities with the Highest Percentage of Seniors
|Yūbari
|Hokkaidō
|51.79%
|Utashinai
|Hokkaidō
|51.57%
|Muroto
|Kōchi
|49.78%
|Suzu
|Ishikawa
|49.49%
|Tosashimizu
|Kōchi
|48.83%
|Atami
|Shizuoka
|48.26%
|Akabira
|Hokkaidō
|47.24%
|Taketa
|Ōita
|46.92%
|Mikasa
|Hokkaidō
|46.75%
|Ashibetsu
|Hokkaidō
|46.64%
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ resident registration (as of January 1, 2020).
Eight local authorities had both the highest ratio of seniors and lowest ratio of children.
Municipalities with the Lowest Percentage of Children
|Utashinai
|Hokkaidō
|4.93%
|Yūbari
|Hokkaidō
|5.59%
|Atami
|Shizuoka
|6.18%
|Ashibetsu
|Hokkaidō
|6.81%
|Oga
|Akita
|6.82%
|Muroto
|Kōchi
|6.87%
|Akabira
|Hokkaidō
|6.89%
|Suzu
|Ishikawa
|7.07%
|Katsuura
|Chiba
|7.09%
|Tosashimizu
|Kōchi
|7.25%
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ resident registration (as of January 1, 2020).
At 15.37%, Chūō in Tokyo had the lowest ratio of seniors, and many other urban areas and nearby commuter towns had similarly low rates.
Municipalities with the Lowest Percentage of Seniors
|Chūō
|Tokyo
|15.37%
|Nagakute
|Aichi
|16.63%
|Toda
|Saitama
|17.2%
|Chiyoda
|Tokyo
|17.48%
|Urayasu
|Chiba
|17.78%
|Minato
|Tokyo
|17.92%
|Wakō
|Saitama
|18.2%
|Miyoshi
|Aichi
|18.48%
|Tomigusuku
|Okinawa
|18.68%
|Rittō
|Shiga
|19.01%
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ resident registration (as of January 1, 2020).
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photos: Tomigusuku, Okinawa (left)/Yūbari, Hokkaidō (right). © Pixta.)