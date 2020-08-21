Japan’s GDP Shrinks by an Annualized 27.8% in Second Quarter of 2020

Japan’s GDP Shrinks by an Annualized 27.8% in Second Quarter of 2020Economy Society
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Preliminary figures released by Japan’s Cabinet Office on August 17 for seasonally adjusted GDP show a 7.8% decrease compared to the previous quarter (excluding the effect of price changes), which represents an annualized drop of 27.8%. This is the largest postwar decrease, exceeding the 17.8% fall during the January to March quarter of 2009, due to the global economic crisis. It comes after economic activity came grinding to a temporary halt during the state of emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and marks the third consecutive quarterly decrease.
Personal consumption, which makes up nearly 60% of Japan’s GDP, was down by 8.2% for the same quarter. Social distancing during the state of emergency in April and May dealt a serious blow to consumption in the service sector, including restaurants and travel-related businesses. Overseas demand for Japanese goods also fell amid the global pandemic as cities in the Europe and North America faced lockdown. Exports fell by 18.5% compared to the previous quarter, for a 56.0% annualized drop. The de-facto closing off of Japan from the world, which caused a steep drop in consumption from foreign visitors, also harmed service exports within the country’s GDP.
Preliminary GDP Results for April–June 2020
|April–June 2020
|January–March 2020
|GDP
|-7.8%
|-0.6%
|Annualized GDP
|-27.8%
|-2.5%
|Personal consumption
|-8.2%
|-0.8%
|Housing investment
|-0.2%
|-4.2%
|Capital investment
|-1.5%
|1.7%
|Public investment
|1.2%
|-0.5%
|Exports
|-18.5%
|-5.4%
|Imports
|-0.5%
|-4.2%
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Cabinet Office.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building lit up in red on June 7, 2020, during the COVID-19 alert declared in Tokyo. © Pixta.)