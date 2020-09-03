The Three Candidates to Become Japan’s Next Prime Minister

Japan Data

Ishiba Shigeru, Kishida Fumio, and Suga Yoshihide are competing to become the next leader of the Liberal Democratic Party and succeed Abe Shinzō as prime minister of Japan.

The winner of the Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote on September 14 will become Japan’s next prime minister. Read on for profiles of the three candidates.

Ishiba Shigeru Recent positions LDP secretary-general (September 2012–September 2014); Minister for regional revitalization (September 2014–August 2016) Birthday February 4, 1957 Age 63 Place of birth Yazu, Tottori Prefecture Education Keiō University (law) Career before entering national politics Mitsui Bank Constituency Tottori 1 Number of times elected 11 Other important experience Minister of defense; Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries; Chair of LDP Policy Research Council Other notes Performed creditably in the September 2018 leadership contest, winning 254 votes compared with Abe Shinzō’s 553. Won 45% of rank-and-file party member votes.

Kishida Fumio Recent positions Foreign minister (December 2012–August 2017); Chair of LDP Policy Research Council (August 2017–present) Birthday July 29, 1957 Age 63 Place of birth Shibuya, Tokyo Education Waseda University (law) Career before entering national politics Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan Constituency Hiroshima 1 Number of times elected 9 Other important experience Minister for special missions; Minister for consumer affairs Other notes Initially expressed an intention to run in the September 2018 leadership contest, but withdrew to support Abe.

Suga Yoshihide Recent positions Chief cabinet secretary (December 2012–present) Birthday December 6, 1948 Age 71 Place of birth Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture Education Hōsei University (law) Career before entering national politics Private-sector work; Secretary to LDP lawmaker Okonogi Hikosaburō; Yokohama City Council Constituency Kanagawa 2 Number of times elected 8 Other important experience Minister for internal affairs and communications Other notes This is Suga’s first leadership contest.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: LDP leadership candidates, from left to right: Ishiba Shigeru, Kishida Fumio, and Suga Yoshihide. © Jiji.)