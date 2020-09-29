Japanese Students’ Approaches to Study

Japan Data

A survey of Japanese junior high and high school students looked into their approaches to study, in a year when more time has been spent learning outside the classroom.

This year has seen major changes for students at junior high and high schools, due to long school closures and remote learning. The stationary maker Kokuyo has conducted a survey to identify some of the issues that students themselves perceive.

When asked whether it was necessary to have a study plan to increase their test scores and achieve their goals, 91.4% of those surveyed answered either “Definitely” or “Somewhat.” Even though nearly all students recognize the need for a plan, less than half, or 46%, answered “Definitely” or “Somewhat” when asked if they are actually implementing such a plan.

Students were also asked about their note-taking methods, and 65.4% responded that they had confidence that they were doing so effectively. More than half of the students said that their method involved writing down notes on things they heard during class that left an impression. This shows that many students are adopting the approach of writing down what they think are the key points of classes, rather than just copying down everything on the blackboard.

When asked where they get information about study methods, the most common answer was “video-sharing platforms like YouTube,” demonstrating how students are making effective use of digital resources via search engines and social media. But when it comes to how they seek to memorize information, the old analog method of repeatedly reading or writing remains the mainstay.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: © Pixta.)