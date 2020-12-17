Coronavirus Cases in Japan by Prefecture (June 2020)

Japan Data

An archive of news updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan during June 2020.

June 30

Tokyo reports 54 new cases, with the daily total rising above 50 for the fifrth successive day. The average daily total over the past 7-day period rises to 55.1. Yokohama reports 28 new cases, of which 26 are host club employees. A total of 138 cases are reported nationwide.

June 29

Tokyo reports 58 new cases, with the daily total rising above 50 for the fourth successive day. The average daily total over the past 7-day period rises to 51.9, going over 50, which is one of the benchmarks for renewed business suspension requests. Hokkaidō reports 11 new cases, including 3 in Otaru and 7 in Sapporo.

June 28

Tokyo reports 60 new cases, its highest daily total since the state of emergency was lifted. The average daily total over the past 7-day period rises to 47.7, approaching 50, which is one of the benchmarks for renewed business suspension requests. In Otaru, Hokkaidō, 14 new cases are reported connected to an establishment offering daytime karaoke.

June 26

Japan reports 105 new cases, topping 100 for the first time since May 9. Around 80% are in the Tokyo metropolitan area, with 54 in Tokyo, 7 in Kanagawa, 16 in Saitama, and 4 in Chiba. In Tokyo, the average daily total over the past week rises to 41.6. Governor Koike attributes the increase to group testing efforts, saying that expert analysis does not see this as a second wave.

June 25

Tokyo reports 48 news cases. The average daily total over the past week rises to 38.9.

June 24

Tokyo reports 55 new cases, with the daily total rising above 50 for the first time since there were 57 new cases on May 5. The average daily total over the past week rises to 37.9. There are 9 new cases in Otaru, Hokkaidō, which are all connected to an establishment offering daytime karaoke.

June 19

The Japanese professional baseball season begins after a three-month delay, with games played behind closed doors. The shortened season will have 120 instead of 143 games.

Tokyo reports 35 new cases, bringing its overall total to 5,709. The average daily total over the past week rises to 34.

The government lifts its requests for voluntary restrictions on crossing prefectural borders. From today, it also allows concerts and other events with up to 1,000 people to take place. Provided they take measures against infection, establishments offering flirtatious settai services and live music venues can also reopen. These changes are part of a government plan to gradually reopen the economy from May 25, when the state of emergency ended, to July 31 through a series of three-week stages.

June 18

Tokyo reports 41 new cases, bringing its overall total to 5,674. The average daily total over the past week rises to 32.6. New cases are reported for the first time in more than a month in Miyagi (51 days), Fukushima (41 days), Niigata, and Shiga Prefectures. There is concern that the imminent lifting of requests to refrain from crossing prefectural borders could cause more infections in regional Japan.

June 17

Tokyo reports 16 new cases, with the daily total dropping below 20 for the first time in a week. The average daily total over the past week falls slightly to 29.9.

June 16

Tokyo reports 27 new cases, bringing its overall total to 5,619. The average daily total over the past week is now 30.1, which is considerably higher than the threshold of 20 that was one of the criteria for announcing the alert on June 2.

June 15

Tokyo reports 48 cases, rising above 40 for the second consecutive day, bringing its overall total to 5,592. Of these, 20 are identified in group testing of Shinjuku nightlife establishments.

June 14

Tokyo records 47 new cases, with the daily total rising above 40 for the first time since there were 57 new cases on May 5. Of these, 32 are related to adult nightlife establishments, including 18 in a cluster connected to employees at a reopened host club in Kabukichō, Shinjuku. The metropolis now has a total of 5,544 cases. Minister for Economic Revitalization Nishimura says that the 18 people related to the host club were asymptomatic, attributing the number of cases identified to positive efforts to detect carriers and prevent a second wave of infections.

June 11

Tokyo lifts its ongoing alert and will allow pachinko parlors, amusement arcades, and other entertainment facilities to reopen. On the same day it reports 22 new cases, bringing its overall total to 5,448. It is the first time it has reported more than 20 cases since June 6.

June 7

Tokyo reports 14 new cases, bringing its overall total to 5,369. The average daily total over the past week rises over 20 for the first time since the end of the state of emergency on May 25, reaching 21.

June 4

Tokyo reports 28 new cases, bringing its overall total to 5,323. The average daily total over the past week rises to 18.3.

June 3

Tokyo reports 12 new cases, bringing its overall total to 5,295. The average daily total over the past week rises slightly to 16.4.

June 2

Tokyo reports 34 new cases, the first time its daily total has been above 30 since May 14. This brings its overall total to 5,283. The average daily total over the past week is now 16.3. Governor Koike issues a Tokyo Alert, calling for vigilance from residents.

The warning is based on a number of benchmarks prepared by the metropolis for deciding on relaxation of business suspension requests.

June 1

Tokyo reports 13 new cases, bringing its total to 5,249. Kitakyūshū in Fukuoka Prefecture reports 16 new cases, lifting its total to 113 over the past 10 days.

