Flu Cases in Japan Below 1% of Average in First 10 Weeks of Autumn

Just 148 cases of influenza were recorded in the first 10 weeks of the 2020–21 winter season, starting at the beginning of September.

Every year, the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare publishes weekly figures of influenza cases from September until May of the following year. In the 10 weeks from week 36 of 2020 (starting on August 31), there were 148 nationwide. The average for this period over the past five years is around 17,000, or more than 100 times as many as in the 2020–21 season.

There is considerable variation in the number of cases as the occurrence of influenza epidemics differs from year to year. In the period for weeks 36 to 45 in 2019, the number already topped 3,000 in the first week figures were compiled, and rose sharply to 5,000 in the following week. On the other hand, in 2015, the number of cases mostly remained below 500, only totaling 650 even in week 45.

MHLW records show that the latest start for a flu epidemic was in the third week of the following year (seasons 2004–05, and 2006–07). This means that there is still a possibility that the number of flu cases will increase sharply, yet the number of cases has been conspicuously low so far. It is also conceivable that the ongoing measures taken since the spring against COVID-19 have played a role in influenza prevention.

