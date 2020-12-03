Most Japanese Teens Shun In-Game Purchases

Japan Data

While many young people enjoy playing games on their smartphones, it turns out few are willing to pay to play them.

SMBC Consumer Finance conducted a financial awareness survey targeting 1,000 teenagers in Japan aged 15 to 19. Only 12.7% of respondents said that they spent money on in-game purchases of items or to play gacha games and receive random virtual items. A further 17.7% said they did not, but that they wanted to. Teenage boys were more likely to want to do so.

For those who did make in-game payments, the most popular range for monthly spending, with 32.2%, was from ¥1,000 to ¥1,999. The average was ¥1,512 overall, and ¥1,402 for boys, who were outspent by the girls who did make payments by ¥367 with a monthly average of ¥1,769.

Around 80–90% of respondents answered no when asked if they would spend money if it helped them to advance through the game or to get the item or character they wanted, and if they would not enjoy the game if they did not spend money. However, 39.8% answered yes when asked if they feel proud on obtaining a rare item or character.

Among the respondents, 22.4% of the total said they have regretted using money when playing games. While 13.8% were girls, boys accounted for nearly double with 31.0%.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)