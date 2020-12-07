Women Account for Less than 5% of Japanese National Public Servants at Director General Level

Japan Data

Less than 10% of national public servants occupying the post of director or director general are women in Japan.

According to data compiled by the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs, among the 1,053 individuals occuping positions at the level of director general and deputy director general within the central government ministries and agencies, only 46 are women as of July 2020. The proportion of women rose year-on-year by 0.2 percentage points, to 4.4%, which is the highest level since the bureau began collecting this data in 2005, but it looks unlikely that the government will reach its target of 5% by the end of fiscal 2020.

The proportion of women holding posts at director level rose by 0.6 percentage points to 5.9%, while women at deputy director level increased 0.7 points to 12.3%. Both of these are record highs. The 12% target for deputy directors by the end of fiscal 2020 was narrowly achieved.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)