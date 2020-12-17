In Japan, 3,696 Companies to Mark Centennial in 2021

Japan Data

The Japanese companies to celebrate 100 years since their founding in 2021 include Terumo, which supplies ECMO devices currently being used to treat COVID-19 severe cases.

Terumo, known for its household thermometers, was founded by Kitasato Shibasaburō and other physicians in 1921. It went on to be the first company in Japan to sell disposable syringes and blood bags and has played a role in the improvement of operating and hospital room environments. In 2020 though, it has gained most prominence as a supplier of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices, which are used to treat severe cases of COVID-19. In 2021, Terumo will celebrate its hundredth anniversary.

According to Tokyo Shōkō Research statistics, 3,696 companies across Japan will mark one century since founding next year. Along with Terumo, other major companies include Mitsubishi Electric, Komatsu, Japan’s first co-operative association Co-op Kobe, supermarket chain Izumiya, bicycle parts manufacturer Shimano, and automobile parts manufacturer Topy Industries.

For historical perspective, 1921 was three years after the end of World War I and two years before the Great Kantō Earthquake. These longstanding companies have stayed in business for a century, serving society’s needs

Major Companies Marking 100 Years of Establishment in 2021

Mitsubishi Electric Chiyoda, Tokyo Consumer electronics Komatsu Minato, Tokyo Construction machinery manufacturing Terumo Shibuya, Tokyo Medical equipment manufacturing Co-op Kobe Kobe, Hyōgo Co-operative association Izumiya Osaka, Osaka Food retail (supermarkets) Shimano Sakai, Osaka Bicycle/bicycle parts manufacturing Topy Industries Shinagawa, Tokyo Automobile parts manufacturing Kakuyasu Kita, Tokyo Liquor wholesale/retail Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Naruto, Tokushima Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: A Terumo ECMO device that acts as a patient’s heart and lungs. © Jiji.)