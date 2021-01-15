Year of the Ox Third Most Popular for Births in Japan

Japan Data

In 2021, it is the Year of the Ox in Japan. Around 8.5% of the population was born in the Year of the Ox, which is the third highest for the 12 years of the zodiac cycle.

It is the Year of the Ox in 2021 according to Japan’s 12-year cycle of eto or zodiacal animals. According to estimates from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the population of those born in the Year of the Ox stands at 10.7 million, accounting for 8.5% of the total population of 125.6 million.

The largest proportion were born during the baby boom, in 1949 (people who will turn 72 this year), with a total of 21.1 million births, followed by the 20.3 million born in 1973 (48 this year) in the second baby boom, and the 14.9 million born in 1961, who will become 60 this year. The youngest set of Year of the Ox births dates from 2009 (children who will turn 12 this year), totalling 10.6 million, which is 30,000 fewer than those born in 1937, who are due to turn 84.

Year of the Ox Population by Year:

Year of Birth (Age) Population（million） Percentage 2009 (12) 1.06 9.4% 1997 (24) 1.28 11.3% 1985 (36) 1.41 12.7% 1973 (48) 2.03 18.3% 1961 (60) 1.49 13.6% 1949 (72) 2.11 20.3% 1937 (84) 1.09 11.8% 1925 (96) 0.19 2.7%

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

By zodiac year, those born in the Year of the Rat are the most numerous, at 11.4 million. The Year of the Ox population is third, at 10.7 million.

Population by Zodiac Year

Zodiac Year Population（millions） Percentage (Ranking) Total Population 125.56 100% Rat 11.38 9.1% (1) Ox 10.66 8.5% (3) Tiger 10.34 8.2% (9) Rabbit 10.18 8.1% (10) Dragon 10.35 8.2% (8) Snake 10.38 8.3% (6) Horse 9.83 7.8% (12) Sheep 10.43 8.3% (4) Monkey 10.37 8.3% (7) Rooster 10.00 8.0% (11) Dog 104.2 8.3% (5) Boar 11.22 8.9% (2)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner Photo: © Pixta)