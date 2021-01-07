Japan in 2021: Key Events in the Year Ahead

Japan Data

In 2021, the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are scheduled to go ahead, and Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide faces political challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with international schedules in 2020. The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are now set for 2021, but it remains unclear whether they will actually take place—and, if they do, in what form. In politics, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide must face a presidential election within the Liberal Democratic Party and a lower house election. His handling of COVID-19 is likely to greatly affect the results of both.

2021: Major Japanese and International Events

January 1 Britain completes its withdrawal from the European Union. January 1 The Japan-Britain economic partnership agreement comes into effect. January 18 Start of regular Diet session. January 20 US presidential inauguration. March 11 Tenth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and the nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. March 11 One year since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. March 25 Start of Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay in Fukushima Prefecture. June 3 Thirtieth anniversary of Mount Unzen eruption. July 22 Terms of Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly members expire. July 23 Opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics. August 8 Closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics. August 24 Opening ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics. September 5 Closing ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics. September 30 Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s term as president of the Liberal Democratic Party expires. October 1 The postponed Dubai Expo 2020 begins. It will last until March 2022. October 21 Terms of House of Representatives members expire. October 30 Two-day Group of 20 Summit begins in Rome. December 1 Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito, turns 20 and becomes an adult member of the imperial family. December 7 Eightieth anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Navy (December 8 in Japan).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Jiji.)