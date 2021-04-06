No Slowdown for EPO Patent Applications: Japan Ranks Third

Japan Data

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow over the economy in 2020, technological development did not slow down. There were 180,250 filings made to the European Patent Office last year, which was the second highest number on record. By country, Japan came third for number of patent applications filed.

The Patent Index 2020 announced by the European Patent Office revealed that the number of international patent applications filed with it had decreased year-on-year by 0.7% to 180,250, second only to the record high number filed in 2019.

Japan’s applications to the EPO dropped by 1.1% from the previous year to 21,841, ranking third behind the United States and Germany. Its filings accounted for 12.1% of the total.

Number of Patents Filed with the EPO in 2020 by Country

Country Number filed (year-on-year change) United States 44,293 (-4.1%) Germany 25,954 (-3.0%) Japan 21,841 (-1.1%) China 13,432 (+9.9%) France 10,554 (+3.1%) South Korea 9,106 (+9.2%) Switzerland 8,112 (-1.9%) Netherlands 6,375 (-8.2%） Britain 5,715 (-6.8%) Italy 4,600 (+2.9%)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

By technical field, Japan had 2,009 applications for electrical machinery, apparatus, energy; 1,411 for transport; and 1,375 for digital communication. The latter, in particular, saw a strong increase, up 10.6% from 2019.

Sony remained the top Japanese company for the fifth consecutive year. Globally, its ranking has been rising, having placed eleventh in 2018, ninth in 2019, and eighth in 2020.

Top 10 Japanese Companies by Number of Patents Filed with the EPO

Company Number filed Sony 1,477 Panasonic 792 Mitsubishi Electric 647 Canon 612 Hitachi 582 Toshiba 419 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 381 Toyota 373 NTT Docomo 372 Ricoh 362

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

Global Top 10 Companies by Number of Patents Filed with the EPO

Company Number filed Samsung (South Korea) 3,276 Huawei (China) 3,113 LG (South Korea) 2,909 Qualcomm (United States) 1,711 Ericsson (Sweden) 1,634 Siemens (Germany) 1,625 Bosch (Germany) 1,597 Sony (Japan) 1,477 Philips (Netherlands) 1,419 BASF (Germany) 1,305

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

(Translated from Japanese.)