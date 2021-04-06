Japan Data

No Slowdown for EPO Patent Applications: Japan Ranks Third

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow over the economy in 2020, technological development did not slow down. There were 180,250 filings made to the European Patent Office last year, which was the second highest number on record. By country, Japan came third for number of patent applications filed.
The Patent Index 2020 announced by the European Patent Office revealed that the number of international patent applications filed with it had decreased year-on-year by 0.7% to 180,250, second only to the record high number filed in 2019.

Japan’s applications to the EPO dropped by 1.1% from the previous year to 21,841, ranking third behind the United States and Germany. Its filings accounted for 12.1% of the total.

Number of Patents Filed with the EPO in 2020 by Country

Country Number filed (year-on-year change)
United States 44,293 (-4.1%)
Germany 25,954 (-3.0%)
Japan 21,841 (-1.1%)
China 13,432 (+9.9%)
France 10,554 (+3.1%)
South Korea 9,106 (+9.2%)
Switzerland 8,112 (-1.9%)
Netherlands 6,375 (-8.2%）
Britain 5,715 (-6.8%)
Italy 4,600 (+2.9%)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

By technical field, Japan had 2,009 applications for electrical machinery, apparatus, energy; 1,411 for transport; and 1,375 for digital communication. The latter, in particular, saw a strong increase, up 10.6% from 2019.

Sony remained the top Japanese company for the fifth consecutive year. Globally, its ranking has been rising, having placed eleventh in 2018, ninth in 2019, and eighth in 2020.

Top 10 Japanese Companies by Number of Patents Filed with the EPO

Company Number filed
Sony 1,477
Panasonic 792
Mitsubishi Electric 647
Canon 612
Hitachi 582
Toshiba 419
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 381
Toyota 373
NTT Docomo 372
Ricoh 362

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

Global Top 10 Companies by Number of Patents Filed with the EPO

Company Number filed
Samsung (South Korea) 3,276
Huawei (China) 3,113
LG (South Korea) 2,909
Qualcomm (United States) 1,711
Ericsson (Sweden) 1,634
Siemens (Germany) 1,625
Bosch (Germany) 1,597
Sony (Japan) 1,477
Philips (Netherlands) 1,419
BASF (Germany) 1,305

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the European Patent Office.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

energy Europe innovation patent