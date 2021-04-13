Pâtissiers and YouTubers: Japanese Children’s Dream Jobs

Japan Data

The dream of being a pâtissier is particularly strong among girls, with 22.0% of elementary school and 18.7% of junior high school girls wanting to be one.

Adecco, a Japanese company that provides human resource services, conducted a nationwide survey asking 900 elementary and junior high school boys and girls what job they wanted to do in the future. Overall, girls at both elementary and junior high school level chose pâtissier (confectioner) as their top job. Boys in elementary school picked YouTuber or similar kind of video contributor, while boys at junior high said a company worker.

Although very few elementary school children said they wanted to be a company worker or a public servant, in junior high those were the top two jobs for boys and second and third highest choices for girls, indicating that the higher the grade, the more realistic children become and more stability they prefer.

YouTuber, engineer/programmer, and game creator were all listed in the top ten jobs for boys at both elementary and junior high school. Having been surrounded by smartphones and other digital devices since birth, they show a natural interest in jobs with a high affinity with digital technology.

Elementary School Girls

Pâtissier 22.0% Teacher (kindergarten to university) 10.0% Doctor 7.3% Nurse 6.7% YouTuber or similar video contributor 2.7% Manga artist 2.7% Teacher (piano/other private lessons) 2.0% Academic/researcher 1.7% Fashion designer 1.7% Singer 1.7% Company worker 1.7%

Compiled by Nippon.com based on data from Adecco.

Junior High School Girls

Pâtissier 18.7% Public servant 15.3% Company worker 12.0% Nurse 10.0% Teacher 9.3% Doctor 4.7% Fashion designer 4.7% Flight attendant 4.0% Singer 4.0% Housewife 4.0%

Compiled by Nippon.com based on data from Adecco.

Elementary School Boys

YouTuber or similar video contributor 8.7% Soccer player 7.3% Police officer/detective 6.7% Driver (bus, taxi, train) 6.7% Baseball player 6.0% Engineer/programmer 4.7% Game creator 4.7% Academic/researcher 4.0% Doctor 3.3% Public servant 3.3%

Compiled by Nippon.com based on data from Adecco.

Junior High School Boys

Company worker 17.3% Public servant 17.3% Game creator 15.3% Engineer/programmer 14.0% Academic/researcher 10.0% YouTuber or similar video contributor 9.3% Programmer 8.7% Doctor 8.0% Soccer player 7.3% Company manager 7.3%

Compiled by Nippon.com based on data from Adecco.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)