Japan’s National Holidays in 2022

After rearrangements to match the Olympics in 2020 and their rescheduled dates in 2021, Japan’s national holidays will return to their normal schedule in 2022.

Marine Day, Sports Day, and Mountain Day were all moved in 2020 and 2021 to match the schedule of the Tokyo Olympics, but in 2022 they return to their usual dates.

National holidays in 2022 are as follows. Click here to see the national holidays for 2021.

National Holiday 2022 Date New Year’s Day January 1 Coming of Age Day January 10 (Second Monday in January) National Foundation Day February 11 Emperor’s Birthday February 23 Vernal Equinox Day March 21 Shōwa Day April 29 Constitution Memorial Day May 3 Greenery Day May 4 Children’s Day May 5 Marine Day July 18 (Third Monday in July) Mountain Day August 11 Respect for the Aged Day September 19 (Third Monday in September) Autumnal Equinox Day September 23 Sports Day October 10 (Second Monday in October) Culture Day November 3 Labor Thanksgiving Day November 23

Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office.

Holiday Periods at a Glance

The final three weekdays of the year are generally taken as holidays by companies and schools in Japan. January 3, too, as part of the sanganichi—the first three days of the New Year—is treated as a holiday by most people.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)