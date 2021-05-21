Childhood Dreams: First Graders in 2021 Want to Be Police Officers and Bakers

Childhood Dreams: First Graders in 2021 Want to Be Police Officers and BakersSociety
Since 1999, Kuraray, a major manufacturer of synthetic leather for school backpacks has asked Japanese first graders what they want to be in the future. According to the 2021 survey, the number one dream job for boys was police officer (17.2%). This marked the first time for the career to capture the top ranking. Athlete came second (13.0%), losing its long-held lead. Girls chose pâtissier or baker (26.7%) as their dream job for the twenty-third consecutive year.
The survey was aimed at children who began elementary school in April 2021 as well as their parents. Among boys, the third most coveted job was firefighter or rescue worker (7.6%), followed by bus or train driver (7.4%), TV star or anime character (6.7%), and researcher (5.1%). Girls ranked celebrity, singer, or model (6.4%) second, and then nurse (6.2%), florist (5.8%), and ice-cream shop worker (5.6%).
First Grade Boys’ Dream Jobs
|2021
|2001
|1
|Police officer
|Athlete
|2
|Athlete
|Police officer
|3
|Firefighter or rescue worker
|Driver (of buses, trains, etc.)
|4
|Driver (of buses, trains, etc.)
|Carpenter or artisan
|5
|TV star or anime character
|Firefighter or rescue worker
|6
|Researcher
|Self-employed
|7
|Doctor
|Pâtissier or baker
|7
|YouTuber
|Toy shop worker
|9
|Pâtissier or baker
|Pilot
|10
|Self-employed
|TV star or anime character
Created by Nippon.com based on the Kuraray annual survey.
First Grade Girls’ Dream Jobs
|2021
|2001
|1
|Pâtissier or baker
|Pâtissier or baker
|2
|Celebrity, singer, or model
|Florist
|3
|Nurse
|Nurse
|4
|Florist
|Nursery school teacher
|5
|Worker at ice-cream shop
|Doctor
|6
|Police officer
|Celebrity, singer, or model
|7
|Doctor
|Self-employed
|7
|Teacher
|Music teacher
|9
|Beautician
|Teacher
|10
|Nursery school teacher
|Beautician
Created by Nippon.com based on the Kuraray annual survey.
One job favored by both girls and boys that stood out in this year’s survey was YouTuber, placing for the first time in the top 20 for girls. For boys, it climbed from tenth to seventh place. It was popular with 0.9% of girls and 3.4% of boys.
Parents were also asked what jobs they would like their new first graders to pursue. Those with boys ranked public servant top (25.3%), along with company worker (10.3%), doctor (6.1%), and engineer (5.4%). Girls’ parents chose nurse (17.3%), followed by public servant (13.9%), and doctor (7.2%). The high ranking of public servant among parents of both boys and girls can be seen as an indication they want their children to have secure jobs in the future.
Jobs That Parents Want Their First Grade Boys to Pursue
|2021
|2001
|1
|Public servant
|Public servant
|2
|Company worker
|Athlete
|3
|Doctor
|Doctor
|4
|Engineer
|Company worker
|5
|Athlete
|Carpenter or artisan
|6
|Researcher
|Engineer
|7
|Police officer
|Pilot
|7
|Medical professional
|Teacher
|9
|Firefighter or rescue worker
|Self-employed
|10
|Pharmacist
|Researcher
Created by Nippon.com based on the Kuraray annual survey.
Jobs That Parents Want Their First Grade Girls to Pursue
|2021
|2001
|1
|Nurse
|Nurse
|2
|Public servant
|Nursery school teacher
|3
|Doctor
|Public servant
|4
|Pharmacist
|Doctor
|5
|Medical professional
|Teacher
|6
|Company worker
|Pharmacist
|7
|Pâtissier or baker
|Beautician
|7
|Teacher
|Company worker
|9
|Nursery school teacher
|Cabin attendant
|10
|Specialist
|Music teacher
Created by Nippon.com based on the Kuraray annual survey.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta)