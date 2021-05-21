Childhood Dreams: First Graders in 2021 Want to Be Police Officers and Bakers

Japan Data

A survey asking new elementary students what they want to be when they grow up reveals some surprising new career aspirations as well as classic choices.

Since 1999, Kuraray, a major manufacturer of synthetic leather for school backpacks has asked Japanese first graders what they want to be in the future. According to the 2021 survey, the number one dream job for boys was police officer (17.2%). This marked the first time for the career to capture the top ranking. Athlete came second (13.0%), losing its long-held lead. Girls chose pâtissier or baker (26.7%) as their dream job for the twenty-third consecutive year.

The survey was aimed at children who began elementary school in April 2021 as well as their parents. Among boys, the third most coveted job was firefighter or rescue worker (7.6%), followed by bus or train driver (7.4%), TV star or anime character (6.7%), and researcher (5.1%). Girls ranked celebrity, singer, or model (6.4%) second, and then nurse (6.2%), florist (5.8%), and ice-cream shop worker (5.6%).

First Grade Boys’ Dream Jobs

2021 2001 1 Police officer Athlete 2 Athlete Police officer 3 Firefighter or rescue worker Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) 4 Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) Carpenter or artisan 5 TV star or anime character Firefighter or rescue worker 6 Researcher Self-employed 7 Doctor Pâtissier or baker 7 YouTuber Toy shop worker 9 Pâtissier or baker Pilot 10 Self-employed TV star or anime character

Created by Nippon.com based on the Kuraray annual survey.

First Grade Girls’ Dream Jobs

2021 2001 1 Pâtissier or baker Pâtissier or baker 2 Celebrity, singer, or model Florist 3 Nurse Nurse 4 Florist Nursery school teacher 5 Worker at ice-cream shop Doctor 6 Police officer Celebrity, singer, or model 7 Doctor Self-employed 7 Teacher Music teacher 9 Beautician Teacher 10 Nursery school teacher Beautician

Created by Nippon.com based on the Kuraray annual survey.

One job favored by both girls and boys that stood out in this year’s survey was YouTuber, placing for the first time in the top 20 for girls. For boys, it climbed from tenth to seventh place. It was popular with 0.9% of girls and 3.4% of boys.

Parents were also asked what jobs they would like their new first graders to pursue. Those with boys ranked public servant top (25.3%), along with company worker (10.3%), doctor (6.1%), and engineer (5.4%). Girls’ parents chose nurse (17.3%), followed by public servant (13.9%), and doctor (7.2%). The high ranking of public servant among parents of both boys and girls can be seen as an indication they want their children to have secure jobs in the future.

Jobs That Parents Want Their First Grade Boys to Pursue

2021 2001 1 Public servant Public servant 2 Company worker Athlete 3 Doctor Doctor 4 Engineer Company worker 5 Athlete Carpenter or artisan 6 Researcher Engineer 7 Police officer Pilot 7 Medical professional Teacher 9 Firefighter or rescue worker Self-employed 10 Pharmacist Researcher

Created by Nippon.com based on the Kuraray annual survey.

Jobs That Parents Want Their First Grade Girls to Pursue

2021 2001 1 Nurse Nurse 2 Public servant Nursery school teacher 3 Doctor Public servant 4 Pharmacist Doctor 5 Medical professional Teacher 6 Company worker Pharmacist 7 Pâtissier or baker Beautician 7 Teacher Company worker 9 Nursery school teacher Cabin attendant 10 Specialist Music teacher

Created by Nippon.com based on the Kuraray annual survey.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta)