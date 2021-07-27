Japan’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medalists

Itō Mima, Mizutani Jun (July 26) Mixed doubles (table tennis) In the first time this event was held, Japan won its first-ever gold medal in table tennis.

Hashimoto Daiki, Kaya Kazuma, Kitazono Takeru, Tanigawa Wataru (July 26) Men’s artistic team all-around (gymnastics) With all members making their Olympic debuts, the team came close to matching Japan’s 2016 gold medal in this event.

Ōno Shōhei (July 26) Men’s 73-kilogram (jūdō) Won a second consecutive gold medal in the event.

Yoshida Tsukasa (July 26) Women’s 57-kilogram (jūdō) Lost to eventual winner Nora Gjakova of Kosovo in the semifinal.

Mutō Hiroki, Kawata Yūki, Furukawa Takaharu (July 26) Men’s team (archery) Defeated the Netherlands in the bronze medal match.

Nishiya Momiji (July 26) Women’s street (skateboarding) The youngest ever Japanese medalist at 13 years and 11 months, and one of the youngest of any nationality.

Nakayama Fūna (July 26) Women’s street (skateboarding) Scored highest in the semifinal round, but dropped back to third in the final.

Abe Hifumi (July 25) Men’s 66-kilogram (jūdō) On matching his sister Uta’s victory, they became the first siblings ever to win Olympic gold on the same day.

Abe Uta (July 25) Women’s 52-kilogram (jūdō) Won through an ippon in Golden Score overtime.

Horigome Yūto (July 25) Men’s street (skateboarding) The first-ever winner of a gold medal in a skateboarding event.

Ōhashi Yui (July 25) Women’s 400-meter individual medley (swimming) A superb performance on the breaststroke leg gave her an unassailable lead.

Takatō Naohisa (July 24) Men’s 60-kilogram (jūdō) Improved on his bronze medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.