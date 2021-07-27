Japan’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medalists

Japan’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic MedalistsTokyo 2020 Sports Society
A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan’s Medalists at Tokyo 2020
■ =Gold ■ =Silver ■ =Bronze
|Itō Mima, Mizutani Jun (July 26)
|Mixed doubles (table tennis)
|In the first time this event was held, Japan won its first-ever gold medal in table tennis.
|Hashimoto Daiki, Kaya Kazuma, Kitazono Takeru, Tanigawa Wataru (July 26)
|Men’s artistic team all-around (gymnastics)
|With all members making their Olympic debuts, the team came close to matching Japan’s 2016 gold medal in this event.
|Ōno Shōhei (July 26)
|Men’s 73-kilogram (jūdō)
|Won a second consecutive gold medal in the event.
|Yoshida Tsukasa (July 26)
|Women’s 57-kilogram (jūdō)
|Lost to eventual winner Nora Gjakova of Kosovo in the semifinal.
|Mutō Hiroki, Kawata Yūki, Furukawa Takaharu (July 26)
|Men’s team (archery)
|Defeated the Netherlands in the bronze medal match.
|Nishiya Momiji (July 26)
|Women’s street (skateboarding)
|The youngest ever Japanese medalist at 13 years and 11 months, and one of the youngest of any nationality.
|Nakayama Fūna (July 26)
|Women’s street (skateboarding)
|Scored highest in the semifinal round, but dropped back to third in the final.
|Abe Hifumi (July 25)
|Men’s 66-kilogram (jūdō)
|On matching his sister Uta’s victory, they became the first siblings ever to win Olympic gold on the same day.
|Abe Uta (July 25)
|Women’s 52-kilogram (jūdō)
|Won through an ippon in Golden Score overtime.
|Horigome Yūto (July 25)
|Men’s street (skateboarding)
|The first-ever winner of a gold medal in a skateboarding event.
|Ōhashi Yui (July 25)
|Women’s 400-meter individual medley (swimming)
|A superb performance on the breaststroke leg gave her an unassailable lead.
|Takatō Naohisa (July 24)
|Men’s 60-kilogram (jūdō)
|Improved on his bronze medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
|Tonaki Fūna (July 24)
|Women’s 48-kilogram (jūdō)
|The first Japanese medalist at the Tokyo Olympics.
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Abe Hifumi, at left, and sister Uta, who both won jūdō gold medals on July 25, 2021. © Jiji.)