Japan’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Medalists

Tomita Uchū (August 26) Men’s 400-meter freestyle S11 (swimming) The late bloomer, in his first Paralympics at 32, improved considerably on his personal best to take silver.

Suzuki Takayuki (August 26) Men’s 100-meter freestyle S4 (swimming) Followed his bronze the previous day with gold.

Suzuki Takayuki (August 25) Men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 (swimming) In his fifth Paralympics, the veteran won his first medal since 2008 in Beijing.