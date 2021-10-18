Japan’s 2021 General Election: Opposition Parties Coordinate Candidates in 200+ Districts for Halloween Contest

Japan Data

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of the Liberal Democratic Party faces an immediate test in the general election to take place on October 31, less than a month after he took office. Four opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, are coordinating the fielding of candidates in an effort to avoid splitting their votes.

On October 14, 2021, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio formally dissolved the House of Representatives. His cabinet followed this with a decision to hold a general election on October 31. While campaigning is slated to start officially on October 19, the parties are already in election mode as they determine which candidates to run in each district.

With the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Kōmeitō on one side, the opposition parties, headed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, are positioning this contest as one presenting the electorate with a choice of which parties will lead the nation from November onward. As the first national election to take place since the onset of COVID-19 early last year, this month’s contest is expected to see the government’s pandemic and economic response measures become the key points for candidate debate.

The CDP and other opposition parties are coordinating their efforts this time, and have already tapped candidates to run without further opposition opponents in upward of 200 of the 289 single-seat districts up for election. Political observers are watching to see whether this cooperative strategy pans out for the parties.

As of October 14, when the extraordinary session of the Diet closed, the LDP held 276 seats and Kōmeitō 29, forming a 305-member ruling coalition that comfortably cleared the majority threshold of 233 seats in the 465-seat chamber. Prime Minister Kishida, at a press conference that evening, set a less than ambitious goal for the coalition in the election, stating that the ruling parties would measure their success according to whether they held on to their majority.

On the opposition side of the aisle, the CDP and Japanese Communist Party have led efforts to coordinate the fielding of candidates to avoid robbing other opposition party members of votes. Nippon Ishin no Kai (Ishin, or the Japan Innovation Party) is not playing along, but two other opposition parties‚ the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP) and Social Democratic Party, have joined the CPD and JCP in selecting single opposition candidates to run in more than 200 of the nation’s 289 single-seat districts. Their aim is to set up one-on-one contests in as many districts as possible pitting ruling party picks against their candidates, avoiding a split opposition vote. Voting patterns in previous elections show that, especially in heavily urban districts, single opposition candidates perform strongly, indicating a possibility that they may be able to flip a number of seats in the October 31 vote.

The previous lower house election took place in October 2017, four years ago. This time, Prime Minister Kishida dissolved the house and called the election only 10 days into his administration. The popular focus will be on the government’s COVID-19 response and economic measures as voters head to the booths.

In addition to the winning candidates from the 289 single-seat districts, an additional 176 members are selected in voting for 11 multiseat proportional representation blocks. On their ballots, voters select one candidate for the local seat, along with a political party for the PR block, resulting in a situation where a candidate can lose in the single-seat vote but still make it into the House of Representatives as the PR pick.

Japanese citizens aged 18 and older are eligible to vote in the municipality where they are registered as residents. Voting in principle takes place in person at polling stations from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on election day, and votes are tabulated immediately after the polls close.

Key Politicians Not Running for Reelection

Party Name Position LDP Ōshima Tadamori Former speaker, House of Representatives Kawamura Takeo Former chief cabinet secretary Hase Hiroshi Former minister of education, culture, sports, science, and technology Ibuki Bunmei Former LDP secretary general Shiozaki Yasuhisa Former chief cabinet secretary CDP Akamatsu Hirotaka Former minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries Kōmeitō Ōta Akihiro Former Kōmeitō chief representative DPFP Yamao Shiori DPFP public relations chief

