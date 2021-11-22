Japan’s Job Turnover Rate Among Recent Graduates Decreases in Fiscal 2020

Japan Data

The rate for recently employed high-school or university graduates to subsequently change jobs decreased year on year in fiscal 2020 regardless of academic background or graduation year. The decline has been attributed to the worsening business climate resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey on recently employed graduates conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, found that the percentage of workers who quit their job within three years of graduating in March 2018 decreased year on year by 1.6 percentage points to 31.2% for university graduates, by 1.6 points to 41.4% for junior-college graduates, by 2.6 points to 36.9% for high-school graduates, and by 4.8 points to 55.0% for junior-high graduates.

In addition to fewer young people changing jobs amid worsening business conditions due to the pandemic, employment was maintained to some extent thanks to the employment adjustment subsidy paid by the government to employees to cover a portion of their absence from work.

As is clear from the graph below, the job turnover rate within three years of graduating from high school or university is higher among employees at businesses with a smaller workforce.

The top five industries with the highest turnover rates for university graduates were hotels and restaurants (51.5%), lifestyle-related services and entertainment (46.5%), education and learning support (45.6%), health care and welfare (38.6%), and retail (37.4%). Among high-school graduates, the top five were hotels and restaurants (61.1%), lifestyle-related services and entertainment (56.9%), education and learning support (50.1%), retail (47.8%), and health care and welfare (46.2%).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)