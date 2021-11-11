Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s Post-Election Cabinet Largely Unchanged

Japan Data

Hayashi Yoshimasa was appointed as the new minister for foreign affairs in the only change to Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s new cabinet from the one he named on October 4.

Following his party’s House of Representatives election win on October 31, 2021, Liberal Democratic Party leader Kishida Fumio was formally confirmed to continue as prime minister on November 10. LDP Secretary-General Amari Akira lost his constituency seat in the election, however, and although he made it into the chamber through the proportional representation section, he resigned his position. Kishida tapped Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu to replace Amari, bringing onboard Hayashi Yoshimasa, a senior member of Kishida’s party faction, as the new foreign minister. The new cabinet thus shows one change from the one Kishida named on October 4.

The full list of cabinet members is as follows. Ministers are indicated as receiving their “first cabinet post” if this was the case on October 4, 2021. Ages are as of November 10, 2021.

Prime minister

Kishida Fumio (64), LDP, House of Representatives (Hiroshima)

Minister of internal affairs and communications (first cabinet post)

Kaneko Yasushi (60), LDP, House of Representatives (Kumamoto)

Minister of justice (first cabinet post)

Furukawa Yoshihisa (56), LDP, House of Representatives (Miyazaki)

Minister for foreign affairs

Hayashi Yoshimasa (60), LDP, House of Representatives (Yamaguchi)

Minister of finance, minister of state for financial services

Suzuki Shun’ichi (68), LDP, House of Representatives (Iwate)

Minister of education, culture, sports, science, and technology (first cabinet post)

Suematsu Shinsuke (65), LDP, House of Councillors (Hyōgo)

Minister of health, labor, and welfare (first cabinet post)

Gotō Shigeyuki (65), LDP, House of Representatives (Nagano)

Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries (first cabinet post)

Kaneko Genjirō (77), LDP, House of Councillors (Nagasaki)

Minister of economy, trade, and industry

Hagiuda Kōichi (58), LDP, House of Representatives (Tokyo)

Minister of land, infrastructure, transport, and tourism

Saitō Tetsuo (69), Kōmeitō, House of Representatives (proportional representation)

Minister of the environment (first cabinet post)

Yamaguchi Tsuyoshi (67), LDP, House of Representatives (Hyōgo)

Minister of defense (unchanged)

Kishi Nobuo (62), LDP, House of Representatives (Yamaguchi)

Chief cabinet secretary

Matsuno Hirokazu (59), LDP, House of Representatives (Chiba)

Minister for reconstruction, minister of state for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs (first cabinet post)

Nishime Kōsaburō (67), LDP, House of Representatives (Okinawa)

Chair of the National Public Safety Commission (first cabinet post)

Ninoyu Satoshi (77), LDP, House of Councillors (Kyoto)

Minister of state for measures for declining birthrate

Noda Seiko (61), LDP, House of Representatives (Gifu)

Minister for economic revitalization (first cabinet post)

Yamagiwa Daishirō (53), LDP, House of Representatives (Kanagawa)

Minister for digital transformation (first cabinet post)

Makishima Karen (45), LDP, House of Representatives (Kanagawa)

Minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccination (first cabinet post)

Horiuchi Noriko (56), LDP, House of Representatives (Yamanashi)

Minister for the World Exposition in Osaka (first cabinet post)

Wakamiya Kenji (60), LDP, House of Representatives (Tokyo)

Minister for economic security (first cabinet post)

Kobayashi Takayuki (46), LDP, House of Representatives (Chiba)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, at front center, poses with the members of his most recent cabinet on November 10, 2021, at the Kantei in Tokyo. © Jiji.)