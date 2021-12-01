Princess Aiko Turns 20: A Photo Retrospective

Princess Aiko Turns 20: A Photo RetrospectiveImperial Family Culture
Princess Aiko was born on December 1, 2001, to then Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako. The royal couple, now the emperor and empress of Japan, had wed eight years earlier, and news of the birth of the newest member of the imperial family thrilled people across the country.
Around the age of five, children in the imperial family take part in a traditional ceremony known as the chakko-no-gi, wearing special clothing presented by the emperor and empress.
Canine Companions
Empress Masako has been a great dog lover even before entering the imperial family. After she married Naruhito, the couple kept two puppies from a dog that strayed into the Akasaka Estate where they lived, naming the pair Mari and Pippi. Rescue dog Yuri joined the family in 2009.
Dogs regularly feature in photos of the emperor’s household, and Princess Aiko clearly shares her mother’s love for the animals.
A Keen Calligrapher
Princess Aiko enjoys different artistic pursuits and each year she enters various works in the Imperial Household Agency staff culture and art festival.
In 2008, she entered the kanji 犬, meaning “dog,” rendered with playful and lively strokes. Having learned calligraphy from her mother since she was very young, she has developed into a skilled calligrapher.
A photo of Aiko at around the age of three or four shows her at a local children’s facility where she played with other children her own age, learning to express herself through art and music.
Later artworks entered in the IHA staff culture and art festival also show her affection for dogs.
From elementary school, Princess Aiko has played the cello in the orchestra. In 2013, at a Gakushūin concert, she performed together with her father.
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako with Princess Aiko on her first birthday on December 1, 2002. © Jiji; pool photo.)
