Japan Looking to Break Medal Records at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Japan set records for its most Winter Olympic medals with 13 at Pyeongchang in 2018, and its most ever gold medals with 5 at Nagano in 1998. The team will hope to surpass this in 2022.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will begin on February 4. Competition will unfold in a record 109 events, the largest number ever for these games, over 17 days through to February 20.

When the Winter Olympics were first held at the base of Mont Blanc in Chamonix, France, in 1924, the Summer Olympics had already been going for 28 years. These games had 16 events, with 258 athletes from 16 countries participating (Japan did not join). The first time that Japan participated was at the 1928 Winter Olympics held in St. Moritz, with a team of six competing in the cross-country skiing event. However, the team went home without any medals.

Two Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in Sapporo, Japan, in 1940 and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 1944, were cancelled due to World War II. Although the games recommenced in 1948 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, the Axis powers Japan and Germany were not invited to participate.

Japan obtained its first medal at the 1956 Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics, when Igaya Chiharu won silver in the alpine skiing men’s slalom event. Then, when Japan hosted the Winter Olympics for the first time in Sapporo in 1972, the host team won three medals: one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Since 1980 at Lake Placid in the United States, Japan has won medals in 11 consecutive winter games, including five gold, one silver, and four bronze at Nagano in 1998. Four years ago, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Japan set a new record by winning 13 medals in 13 events.

In 2022, Beijing will be the fourth city in Asia to have held the Winter Olympics, following Sapporo in 1972, Nagano in 1998, and Pyeongchang in 2018, and it will also be the first city in history that has hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Medals Earned by Japan at the Winter Olympics

Host City Gold Silver Bronze 2022 Beijing ? ? ? 2018 Pyeongchang 4 5 4 2014 Sochi 1 4 3 2010 Vancouver 0 3 2 2006 Torino 1 0 0 2002 Salt Lake City 0 1 1 1998 Nagano 5 1 4 1994 Lillehammer 1 2 2 1992 Albertville 1 2 4 1988 Calgary 0 0 1 1984 Sarajevo 0 1 0 1980 Lake Placid 0 1 0 1976 Innsbruck 0 0 0 1972 Sapporo 1 1 1 1968 Grenoble 0 0 0 1964 Innsbruck 0 0 0 1960 Squaw Valley 0 0 0 1956 Cortina d’Ampezzo 0 1 0 1952 Oslo 0 0 0 1948 St. Moritz Did not participate 1944 Cortina d’Ampezzo Cancelled 1940 Sapporo Cancelled 1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen 0 0 0 1932 Lake Placid 0 0 0 1928 St. Moritz 0 0 0 1924 Chamonix Did not participate

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Reuters.)