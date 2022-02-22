Japanese Teens Think Boys Should Also Know About Periods

Japan Data

A survey among young people in Japan found that there was often reluctance to talk about periods and related issues.

In an online survey in Japan conducted by the Nippon Foundation, 40.0% of girls aged 17 to 19 and 17.8% of boys the same age said that they strongly agreed or agreed that they knew enough about periods. The survey targeted 1,000 young people.

Many girls seemed to feel periods were something to put up with and keep to themselves, as even if they had issues, 38.6% said they were reluctant to visit medical institutions and 30.6% that they were reluctant to take medication, while 29.2% said that they felt embarrassed to purchase sanitary products.

Women and girls may incur psychological damage when, in addition to suffering from physical changes caused by periods and having to deal with them, they are also faced with people who do not understand that periods can affect one’s physical condition or think that they are slacking off.

The coronavirus pandemic has shone a light on period poverty, including the issue of women with nonregular jobs being unable to afford sanitary products. More than 70% of girls and around 50% of boys responded that they either agree or somewhat agree that there should be a reduced consumption tax rate on sanitary products. Over 60% of girls agreed that sanitary products should be available free of charge in public toilets.

Furthermore, 74.4% of girls and 61.0% of boys responded that boys also need to know more about periods. Boys need to understand, just as girls do, about the social issues surrounding them.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)