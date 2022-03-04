Japan’s Medals at the 2022 Winter Paralympics

Japan Data

Japan has 29 athletes competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, which run for 10 days from March 4 to March 13.

The first Winter Paralympics were held in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, in 1976. The events were limited to skiing in this competition and Japan did not participate.

Japan sent its first athletes to the 1980 Paralympics in Geilo, Norway, but did not win any medals. It was not until 1988 at Innsbruck, Austria, that it opened its medal tally with two bronzes in Alpine skiing.

The team scored its highest ever medal count at the 1998 Paralympics held in Nagano, Japan, which was the first time the competition was held outside Europe. The total of 41 medals—12 gold, 16 silver, and 13 bronze—remains by far its best performance.

Medals Earned by Japan at the Winter Paralympics

Host City Gold Silver Bronze 2022 Beijing ? ? ? 2018 Pyeongchang 3 4 3 2014 Sochi 3 1 2 2010 Vancouver 3 3 5 2006 Turin 1 2 0 2002 Salt Lake City 0 0 3 1998 Nagano 12 16 13 1994 Lillehammer 0 3 3 1992 Tignes/Albertville 0 0 2 1988 Innsbruck 0 0 2 1984 Innsbruck 0 0 0 1980 Geilo 0 0 0 1976 Ornskoldsvik Did not participate

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: The medals for the Beijing Winter Paralympics. © Reuters.)