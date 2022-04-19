First Graders Dream of Being Bakers and Police Officers in 2022

Japan Data

An annual survey on what job Japanese first graders want to do in the future revealed that in 2022 girls most dreamed about becoming a pâtissier or baker, while boys’ dream job was to be a police officer.

A survey asked 4,000 children about to enter elementary school what job they would like to do when they grow up. At 14.6%, the most popular profession overall was pâtissier or baker. When compared to the ranking twenty years ago, it can be seen that occupations related to people’s lives and safety have climbed the ranking, including police officer in second place, firefighter or rescue worker in fourth place, and doctor in fifth place. The survey was conducted by Kuraray, which manufactures synthetic leather for school bags.

Top Ten First Graders’ Dream Jobs

2022 2002 1 Pâtissier or baker Athlete 2 Police officer Pâtissier or baker 3 Athlete Florist 4 Firefighter or rescue worker Nurse 5 Doctor Teacher 6 Celebrity, singer, or model Carpenter or artisan 7 Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) Celebrity, singer, or model 8 TV star or anime character Police officer 9 YouTuber Firefighter or rescue worker 9 Florist Doctor

Created by Nippon.com based on a Kuraray annual survey.

As 26.4% of girls chose pâtissier or baker, it has now been the top choice for them for 24 years in a row since the survey began. Meanwhile, at fourth and fifth respectively, doctor and police officer placed the highest on record yet in the survey. At 16.8%, boys once more rated police officer their dream job, after it came top for the first time ever last year. Researcher, which placed fifth, showed a slow rise in popularity and YouTuber also climbed, reaching a record high rating in sixth place.

First Grade Girls’ Dream Jobs

2022 2002 1 Pâtissier or baker Pâtissier or baker 2 Celebrity, singer, or model Florist 3 Florist Nurse 4 Doctor Teacher 5 Police officer Celebrity, singer, or model 6 Nursery school teacher Nursery school teacher 7 Nurse Beautician 8 Teacher Doctor 9 Worker at ice-cream shop Music teacher 10 Beautician Pet shop worker or pet groomer

Created by Nippon.com based on a Kuraray annual survey.

First Grade Boys’ Dream Jobs

2022 2002 1 Police officer Athlete 2 Athlete Carpenter or artisan 3 Firefighter or rescue worker Police officer 4 Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) Firefighter or rescue worker 5 Researcher Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) 6 YouTuber Pâtissier or baker 7 TV star or anime character Doctor 8 Doctor Chef 9 Pâtissier or baker Toy shop worker 10 Carpenter or artisan Pilot

Created by Nippon.com based on a Kuraray annual survey.

Parents were also asked what jobs they would like their new first grade children to pursue. Those with girls ranked nurse (18.4%) highest, followed by public servant (15.3%), and doctor (8.2%). The top choice for parents of boys was public servant (24.1%), along with company worker (10.3%), and doctor (7.8%). With parents of both boys and girls rating public servant highly, it was an indication their dream is for their children to have secure jobs in the future.

Jobs that Parents Want Their First Grade Girls to Pursue

2022 2002 1 Nurse Nurse 2 Public servant Public servant 3 Doctor Nursery school teacher 4 Medical professional Teacher 5 Pharmacist Doctor 6 Company worker Pharmacist 7 Nursery school teacher Company worker 8 Teacher Celebrity, singer, or model 9 Pâtissier or baker Beautician 10 Beautician Cabin attendant

Created by Nippon.com based on a Kuraray annual survey.

Jobs that Parents Want Their First Grade Boys to Pursue

2022 2002 1 Public servant Public servant 2 Company worker Athlete 3 Doctor Doctor 4 Athlete Carpenter or artisan 5 Firefighter or rescue worker Company worker 6 Police officer Engineer 7 Engineer Teacher 8 Researcher Firefighter or rescue worker 9 Pharmacist Pilot 10 Pilot/architect Researcher

Created by Nippon.com based on a Kuraray annual survey.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta)