Beautiful Skin and Perfect Outlines: Most Japanese Women Edit Social Media Selfies

A survey of women in Japan found that more than 70% sometimes or always edit photos of themselves when posting on social media.

“I want friends and acquaintances to see ‘the ideal me’ on social media!”

When Japanese firm Mandom ran a survey in March 2022, asking 443 women aged 15 to 49 if they edit photos of themselves when posting on social media, more than 70% in total in all age ranges said they either “always” or “sometimes” did so. It would seem that only a minority share their unedited selves online. (The company, which manufactures grooming and beauty products for both men and women, did not ask men about their editing habits.)

When asked which features they alter and edit, 76.1% of women in their thirties and forties answered “skin”, while 76.8% of teenagers said the “outline” of the face. Teens also edited their “eyes” and “nose” at a much higher rate than any other age group, showing a close attention to details.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)