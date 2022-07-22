Hanyū Yuzuru: Career Highlights and Photos of Memorable Moments

All the career highlights and competition results for superstar Japanese figure skater Hanyū Yuzuru from his senior debut in 2010 to his retirement in 2022.
Japanese figure skater Hanyū Yuzuru announced his retirement from competitive skating on July 19, 2022, after a glittering career in which he won two Olympic gold medals and twice triumphed at the world championships. Here we look back on his achievements, illustrated with some memorable moments in photos.
2021–22
- Short program: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso by Camille Saint-Saëns; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle and Shae-Lynn Bourne.
- Free skating: “Ten to chi to” (Heaven and Earth) by Tomita Isao; choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne.
Despite mistakes, Hanyū completed the first ever move recognized as a quadruple axel during the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 10, 2022. (© Jiji)
2020–21
- Short program: “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: “Ten to chi to” (Heaven and Earth) by Tomita Isao; choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne.
Hanyū Yuzuru performs in the short program at the 2020 Japan Championships. (© Jiji)
2019–20
- Short program: “Otoñal” (Autumnal) by Raúl Di Blasio; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: “Art on Ice” and “Magic Stradivarius” by Edvin Marton; choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne.
- In the Four Continents Championships, reverts to Pyeongchang gold-medal routine of “Ballade No. 1” and music from the soundtrack to Onmyōji (The Yin Yang Master).
After his short program at the Grand Prix NHK Trophy, Hanyū fans throw Winnie-the-Pooh toys onto the rink at Makomanai Ice Arena in Sapporo on November 22, 2019. (© Jiji)
2018–19
- Short program: “Otoñal” (Autumnal) by Raúl Di Blasio; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: “Art on Ice” and “Magic Stradivarius” by Edvin Marton; choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne.
Hanyū Yuzuru in action in the short program at the Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow on November 16, 2018. (© AFP/Jiji)
2017–18
- Short program: “Ballade No. 1” by Frédéric Chopin; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: From the soundtrack to Onmyōji (The Yin Yang Master) by Umebayashi Shigeru; choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne.
- In July 2018, he receives the People’s Honor Award after retaining his Olympic title.
Hanyū Yuzuru performs in the free skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018. (© Jiji)
Hanyū Yuzuru (left) receives the People’s Honor Award from Prime Minister Abe Shinzō on July 2, 2018, for his achievement in winning successive gold medals at the Winter Olympics. (© Jiji)
2016–17
- Short program: “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: “View of Silence” and “Asian Dream Song” by Hisaishi Jō; choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne.
Hanyū Yuzuru strikes a pose during the short program at the Grand Prix Final in Marseille, France, on December 8, 2016. (© Jiji)
2015–16
- Short program: “Ballade No. 1” by Frédéric Chopin; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: From the soundtrack to Onmyōji (The Yin Yang Master) by Umebayashi Shigeru; choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne.
Hanyū Yuzuru skating in the short program during the World Championships in Boston on March 30, 2016. (© Jiji)
2014–15
- Short program: “Ballade No. 1” by Frédéric Chopin; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: “The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber; choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne.
Hanyū Yuzuru after his free skating performance in the Japan Championships in Nagano on December 27, 2014. (© Jiji)
2013–14
- Short program: “Parisienne Walkways” by Gary Moore; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: From the soundtrack to Romeo and Juliet by Nino Rota; choreography by David Wilson.
Hanyū Yuzuru performs in the short program at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. (© Jiji)
2012–13
- Relocates to Toronto, where he begins training under Brian Orser.
- Short program: “Parisienne Walkways” by Gary Moore; choreography by Jeffrey Buttle.
- Free skating: From the soundtrack to Notre-Dame de Paris by Riccardo Cocciante; choreography by David Wilson.
Hanyū Yuzuru in the Grand Prix NHK Trophy short program at the Sekisui Heim Super Arena in Miyagi Prefecture on November 23, 2012. (© Jiji)
2011–12
- Short program: “Étude in D-sharp minor, Op. 8, No. 12” by Alexander Scriabin; choreography by Abe Nanami.
- Free skating: “O Verona” by Craig Armstrong, “Kissing You” by Des’ree, and “Escape” by Craig Ferguson; choreography by Abe Nanami.
Hanyū Yuzuru in the free skating program during his first appearance in the Grand Prix Final in Quebec on December 10, 2011. (© Jiji)
2010–11
- Short program: From Swan Lake by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; choreography by Abe Nanami.
- Free skating: “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate; choreography by Abe Nanami.
A 15-year-old Hanyū Yuzuru making his senior debut in the free skating at the Grand Prix NHK Trophy at the NGK Arena in Aichi Prefecture on October 24, 2010. (© Jiji)
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Hanyū Yuzuru giving his all during the Japan Championships short program in 2020. © Jiji.)