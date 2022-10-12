Hit the Road: Japan Starts Subsidy Program for Domestic Travel

Japan Data

The Japanese government has rolled out a new travel subsidy program just in time for the autumn tourism season. We take a look at the assistance available to eager travelers.

Japan launched a new nationwide travel subsidy program for residents on October 11. Travelers can use the scheme to receive discounts on trips to every prefecture, although travel to Tokyo will be excluded until October 20.

The program provides discounts of up to ¥8,000 per traveler per day for package tours combining public transportation and accommodation, and ¥5,000 per person per day for lodging only or vouchers of equal value for day-trip shopping. Travelers can also take advantage of daily vouchers of up to ¥3,000 on weekdays and ¥1,000 on weekends for use at restaurants and for shopping. The subsidies are available for up to seven days during a single trip, covering as much as 40% of costs. The program can be used for any number of excursions during the campaign period, which runs to late December.

Nationwide Travel Discount Program

Scope Domestic travel Conditions Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster (three shots) or a negative PCR test certificate (obtained within previous 72 hours) Period available October 11 to late December, 2022 Maximum discount rate 40% Daily discount per traveler ¥8,000 for package tours involving public transportation ¥5,000 for accommodation only Restaurant and shopping vouchers ¥3,000 (weekdays) ¥1,000 (weekends and holidays)

Comparing the amount of discounts and vouchers, weekday travel by far offers the best value. What is more, the programs treats overnight stays beginning or ending on a weekday as weekday tours. For instance, while ¥1,000 coupons are offered for a trip on a Saturday, Sunday, or national holiday, a Friday-to-Saturday stay or Sunday-to-Monday stay is treated as weekday travel and eligible for the maximum ¥3,000 voucher.

Subsidy Amounts Per Day

Package tour Accommodation only Weekday ¥11,000 ¥8,000 ¥8,000 discount + ¥3,000 voucher ¥5,000 discount + ¥3,000 voucher Weekend ¥9,000 ¥6,000 ¥8,000 discount + ¥1,000 voucher ¥5,000 discount + ¥1,000 voucher

Some municipalities are offering their own travel subsidies for lodging and other purposes that in many cases can be combined with the national government program for even better deals. Travelers are encouraged to check websites of travel agents and local governments for more information on offers.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)