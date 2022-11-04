Japan Announces National Soccer Team for 2022 World Cup

Japan Data

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway on November 20. Here are the 26 members of the Japanese men’s national soccer team who will compete in Qatar.

On November 1, the Japan Football Association announced the final 26 members of the Japanese men’s national soccer team who will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Samurai Blue is making its seventh consecutive appearance in the tournament, which is set to kick off on November 20.

Japan, ranked twenty-fourth internationally, will compete in Group E against Germany, Costa Rica, and Spain. The team will start its campaign on November 23 against four-time champion Germany, ranked eleventh. It will then face off against thirty-first-ranked Costa Rica on November 27 and seventh-ranked Spain on December 1 (December 2 in Japan).

Although grouped with powerhouses Germany and Spain, Japan is aiming to qualify for the knock-out stage for a third straight time in the hopes of making it to the quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Japan’s National Team World Cup Schedule

(Dates and times in Japan)

Group Stage Matches (Group E) Opponent November 23 (Wed) 10:00 pm Germany November 27 (Sun) 7:00 pm Costa Rica December 2 (Fri) 4:00 am Spain

Japan’s 2022 World Cup Team

Manager

Moriyasu Hajime

Date of birth: August 23, 1968

Managing history

2012－17: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

2017: Japan U-20 national team

2018: Japan U-23 national team

2018－present: Japan national team

Goalkeepers

Kawashima Eiji

Date of birth: March 20, 1983

Height: 185 cm

95 caps / 104 goals allowed

Club: RC Strasbourg Alsace (France)

Gonda Shūichi

Date of birth: March 3, 1989

Height: 187 cm

33 caps / 14 goals allowed

Club: Shimizu S-Pulse

Schmidt Daniel

Date of birth: February 3, 1992

Height: 197 cm

11 caps / 8 goals allowed

Club: Sint-Truiden VV (Belgium)

Defenders

Nagatomo Yūto

Date of birth: September 12, 1986

Height: 170 cm

137 caps / 4 goals

Club: FC Tokyo

Yoshida Maya

Date of birth: August 24, 1988

Height: 189 cm

121 caps/ 12 goals

Club: FC Schalke 04 (Germany)

Sakai Hiroki

Date of birth: April 12, 1990

Height: 183 cm

71 caps / 1 goal

Club: Urawa Reds

Taniguchi Shōgo

Date of birth: July 15, 1991

Height: 183 cm

13 caps / 0 goals

Club: Kawasaki Frontale

Yamane Miki

Date of birth: December 22, 1993

Height: 178 cm

14 caps / 2 goals

Club: Kawasaki Frontale

Itakura Kō

Date of birth: January 27, 1997

Height: 186 cm

12 caps / 1 goal

Club: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Nakayama Yūta

Date of birth: February 16, 1997

Height: 181 cm

17 caps / 0 goals

Club: Huddersfield Town (England)

Tomiyasu Takehiro

Date of birth: November 5, 1998

Height: 187 cm

29 caps / 1 goal

Club: Arsenal (England)

Itō Hiroki

Date of birth: May 12, 1999

Height: 186 cm

5 caps / 0 goals

Club: VfB Stuttgart (Germany)

Midfielders / Forwards

Shibasaki Gaku

Date of birth: May 28, 1992

Height: 175 cm

59 caps / 3 goals

Club: CD Leganés (Spain)

Endō Wataru

Date of birth: February 9, 1993

Height: 178 cm

43 caps / 2 goals

Club: Vfb Stuttgart (Germany)

Itō Jun’ya

Date of birth: March 9, 1993

Height: 176 cm

38 caps / 9 goals

Club: Stade de Reims (France)

Asano Takuma

Date of birth: November 10, 1994

Height: 173 cm

36 caps / 7 goals

Club: VfL Bochum 1848

Minamino Takumi

Date of birth: January 16, 1995

Height: 174 cm

43 caps / 17 goals

Club: AS Monaco (France)

Morita Hidemasa

Date of birth: May 10, 1995

Height: 177 cm

17 caps / 2 goals

Club: Sporting CP (Portugal)

Kamada Daichi

Date of birth: August 5, 1996

Height: 180 cm

21 caps / 6 goals

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Sōma Yūki

Date of birth: February 25, 1997

Height: 166 cm

7 caps / 3 goals

Club: Nagoya Grampus

Mitoma Kaoru

Date of birth: May 20, 1997

Height: 178 cm

9 caps / 5 goals

Club: Brighton & Hove Albion (England)

Maeda Daizen

Date of birth: October 20, 1997

Height: 173 cm

8 caps / 1 goal

Club: Celtic FC (Scotland)

Dōan Ritsu

Date of birth: June 16, 1998

Height: 172 cm

28 caps / 3 goals

Club: SC Freiburg (Germany)

Ueda Ayase

Date of birth: August 28, 1998

Height: 182 cm

10 caps / 0 goals

Club: Cercle Brugge KSV (Belgium)

Tanaka Ao

Date of birth: September 10, 1998

Height: 180 cm

14 caps / 2 goals

Club: Fortuna Düsseldorf 1895 (Germany)

Kubo Takefusa

Date of birth: June 4, 2001

Height: 173 cm

19 caps / 1 goal

Club: Real Sociedad (Spain)

(Originally published in Japanese. Photographs provided by the Japan Football Association.)