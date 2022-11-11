Year-End Parties Set for Comeback After Pandemic Hiatus

Japan Data

Many activities shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic are returning as moods shift toward living with the coronavirus. One tradition, year-end parties, are set for a resurgence after largely being put on hold for the past two years.

This year marks the first time since 2019 that year-end parties called bōnenkai will be held without any restrictions on gatherings. According to an online survey conducted by online restaurant guide Gurunavi about the custom, interest in year-end parties remains high despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A nationwide poll of 1,224 people aged 20 to 69 showed that 62.7% of respondents like year-end parties, far more than those who said they dislike the tradition.

When asked if they would take part in a year-end party at a restaurant this year, 50.7% of respondents said they planned to join a work-related party and 67.9% said that they would attend a private party. Considering that work-related and private parties were only attended by 10% and 20%, respectively, in 2020 and 2021, restaurants will likely be busy at the end of this year, after having faced a very difficult business situation during the pandemic.

The average spending among survey respondents was ¥4,139.1 for a work-related party and ¥4,795.9 for a private gathering.

(Originally written in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)