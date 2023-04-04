Money and Children: Changes from April 2023 Affecting People’s Lives in Japan

Money and Children: Changes from April 2023 Affecting People’s Lives in JapanSociety Lifestyle
Launch of Children and Families Agency
The new Children and Families agency will play a key role in policies relating to children, consolidating the government response to issues including abuse, bullying, and the decline in births.
Rise in Childbirth Allowance
The lump-sum childbirth allowance increases from ¥420,000 to ¥500,000.
Paternity Leave Reporting
Under revised legislation, companies with more than 1,000 employees are now required to report annually the proportion of male employees taking paternity leave after a child is born.
Rise in Public Pension Payments
Public pension payments increase by 2.2% for people 67 or younger, and 1.9% for those 68 or older (a decrease in real terms due to a rise in prices).
Increased Overtime Remuneration
Small and medium-sized companies must pay at least 50% extra for monthly overtime work that exceeds 60 hours, up from at least 25%, bringing them into line with large companies.
Digital Salaries
Salaries may now be paid directly to smartphone payment accounts, such as PayPay, rather than bank accounts.
Increased Fee for Use of Standard Health Insurance Card
To encourage the integration of health insurance cards with My Number cards, fees for use of nonintegrated health insurance cards increase.
Food Prices Continue to Rise
The cost of materials and the weak yen contribute to rising prices. A Teikoku Databank survey of 105 major food companies found that more than 5,000 products may become more expensive in April.
Delivery Companies Raise Prices
Yamato Transport and Sagawa Express raise their delivery prices by an average of 10% and 8%, respectively.
