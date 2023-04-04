Money and Children: Changes from April 2023 Affecting People’s Lives in Japan

Japan Data

A roundup of changes relating to money and children at the start of April 2023 in Japan, including the launch of a new agency for children and families.

Launch of Children and Families Agency

The new Children and Families agency will play a key role in policies relating to children, consolidating the government response to issues including abuse, bullying, and the decline in births.

Rise in Childbirth Allowance

The lump-sum childbirth allowance increases from ¥420,000 to ¥500,000.

Paternity Leave Reporting

Under revised legislation, companies with more than 1,000 employees are now required to report annually the proportion of male employees taking paternity leave after a child is born.

Rise in Public Pension Payments

Public pension payments increase by 2.2% for people 67 or younger, and 1.9% for those 68 or older (a decrease in real terms due to a rise in prices).

Increased Overtime Remuneration

Small and medium-sized companies must pay at least 50% extra for monthly overtime work that exceeds 60 hours, up from at least 25%, bringing them into line with large companies.

Digital Salaries

Salaries may now be paid directly to smartphone payment accounts, such as PayPay, rather than bank accounts.

Increased Fee for Use of Standard Health Insurance Card

To encourage the integration of health insurance cards with My Number cards, fees for use of nonintegrated health insurance cards increase.

Food Prices Continue to Rise

The cost of materials and the weak yen contribute to rising prices. A Teikoku Databank survey of 105 major food companies found that more than 5,000 products may become more expensive in April.

Delivery Companies Raise Prices

Yamato Transport and Sagawa Express raise their delivery prices by an average of 10% and 8%, respectively.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)