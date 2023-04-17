Using Technology to Get Fit: Japanese Prefer Free Online Videos

Japan Data

A survey of Japanese people actively participating in sports found that around 40% used some form of technology, with free online videos the most popular choice.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, many people found their exercise opportunities limited due to requests for closure of sports clubs and forced cancelations of sports events and competitions to avoid close contact. This led, however, to people finding potential new ways to exercise, such as streaming fitness club training videos or using fitness apps and wearable devices.

According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Sasakawa Sports Foundation, roughly 40% of people aged 20 or over and actively participating in sports made use of some form of digital technology or device to exercise. The most common way of using technology was watching free videos online, chosen by 27.4% of women and 22.4% of men. Healthcare apps came second, used by 19.0% of women and 14.7% of men. Smartwatches and other wearable devices meanwhile were used by less than 10%, both for men and women.

By age group, while over 40% of people in their twenties to forties did not use any kind of technology, this means that over 50% did. Compared to other age groups, those in their twenties and thirties more frequently played games that involved some kind of physical activity. In contrast, those aged 60 or over generally used less technology, with 70.1% of people in their sixties saying they did not use anything. This percentage rose to 86.6% for people in their seventies.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)