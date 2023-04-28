Japan’s Governors and Mayors of Designated Cities

Japan Data

Around half of Japan’s 47 governors have previous experience in the central ministries, particularly the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, which works closely with regional authorities.

In nine gubernatorial elections on April 9, 2023, six governors were reelected, while three were elected for the first time. As the former governor of Ōita Prefecture decided not to run, and the former governor of Nara Prefecture lost his election, all 47 current governors were now born in the postwar era. Their average age is 60.3 years; Nagasaki Governor Ōishi Kengo is the youngest at 40, and Kumamoto Governor Kabashima Ikuo the oldest at 76. There are just two women: Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko and Yamagata Governor Yoshimura Mieko.

Around half (23 of 47) of Japan’s prefectural governors previously worked in central government ministries, including 10 in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications; 5 in the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry; 4 in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism; 2 in the Ministry of Finance; and 1 each in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The MIC has jurisdiction over the financing of regional authorities and works closely with them. Of the 10 MIC alumni, 6 were elected as governors in prefectures to which they were seconded in posts including deputy governor, rather than their home prefectures.

Japan’s 47 Prefectural Governors

Prefecture Name Previous Position(s) Hokkaidō Suzuki Naomichi Yūbari mayor Aomori Mimura Shingo House of Representatives lawmaker Iwate Tasso Takuya Ministry of Foreign Affairs; House of Representatives lawmaker Miyagi Murai Yoshihiro Miyagi Prefectural Assembly Akita Satake Norihisa Akita mayor Yamagata Yoshimura Mieko Administrative scrivener Fukushima Uchibori Masao Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (Fukushima Prefecture deputy governor) Ibaraki Ōigawa Kazuhiko Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Tochigi Fukuda Tomikazu Utsunomiya mayor Gunma Yamamoto Ichita House of Councillors lawmaker Saitama Ōno Motohiro House of Representatives lawmaker Chiba Kumagai Toshihito Chiba mayor Tokyo Koike Yuriko House of Representatives lawmaker (minister of the environment, minister of defense, etc.) Kanagawa Kuroiwa Yūji News presenter Niigata Hanazumi Hideyo Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (Niigata Prefecture deputy governor) Toyama Nitta Hachirō Company employee Ishikawa Hase Hiroshi House of Councillors lawmaker; House of Representatives lawmaker (minister of education, culture, sports, science, and technology) Fukui Sugimoto Tatsuji Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (Fukui Prefecture deputy governor) Yamanashi Nagasaki Kōtarō Ministry of Finance; House of Representatives lawmaker Nagano Abe Shuichi Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (Nagano Prefecture deputy governor) Gifu Furuta Hajime Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Shizuoka Kawakatsu Heita President of Shizuoka University of Art and Culture Aichi Ōmura Hideaki Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries; House of Representatives lawmaker Mie Ichimi Katsuyuki Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Shiga Mikazuki Taizō House of Representatives lawmaker Kyoto Nishiwaki Takatoshi Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Osaka Yoshimura Hirofumi House of Representatives lawmaker; Osaka mayor Hyōgo Saitō Motohiko Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Nara Yamashita Makoto Ikoma mayor Wakayama Kishimoto Shūhei Ministry of Finance; House of Representatives lawmaker Tottori Hirai Shinji Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (Tottori Prefecture deputy governor) Shimane Maruyama Tatsuya Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Okayama Ibaragi Ryūta Company president Hiroshima Yuzaki Hidehiko Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry; IT company executive Yamaguchi Muraoka Tsugumasa Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Tokushima Gotōda Masazumi House of Representatives lawmaker Kagawa Ikeda Toyohito Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Kōchi Hamada Seiji Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Ehime Nakamura Tokihiro House of Representatives lawmaker; Matsuyama mayor Fukuoka Hattori Seitarō Deputy governor Saga Yamaguchi Yoshinori Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Nagasaki Ōishi Kengo Doctor Kumamoto Kabashima Ikuo University of Tokyo professor emeritus Ōita Satō Kiichirō Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry; Ōita mayor Miyazaki Kōno Shunji Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (Miyazaki Prefecture deputy governor) Kagoshima Shiota Kōichi Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Okinawa Tamaki Denny House of Representatives lawmaker

Created by Nippon.com. Highlights indicate governors who formerly worked in central ministries. Current ministry names are given, including cases where they went by different names when governors were working there.

At 58.8 years, the average age of mayors of Japan’s 20 designated cities is slightly lower than that for governors. The youngest is newly elected Osaka Mayor Yokoyama Hideyuki at 41, and the oldest is Nagoya Mayor Kawamura Takashi at 74. There are seven mayors who have worked at central ministries. Because municipalities are directly connected to citizens’ lives, many mayors have experience as employees in local authorities or as members of city or prefectural assemblies.

Japan’s 20 Mayors of Designated Cities

City Name Previous Position(s) Sapporo Akimoto Katsuhiro Sapporo deputy mayor Sendai Kōri Kazuko House of Representatives lawmaker Saitama Shimizu Hayato Saitama Prefectural Assembly Chiba Kamiya Shun’ichi Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (Chiba deputy mayor) Kawasaki Fukuda Norihiko Kanagawa Prefectural Assembly Yokohama Yamanaka Takeharu Yokohama City University professor Sagamihara Motomura Kentarō House of Representatives lawmaker Niigata Nakahara Yaichi House of Councillors lawmaker Shizuoka Nanba Takashi Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (Shizuoka Prefecture deputy governor) Hamamatsu Nakano Yūsuke Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Nagoya Kawamura Takashi House of Representatives lawmaker Kyoto Kadokawa Daisaku Kyoto Board of Education head Osaka Yokoyama Hideyuki Osaka Prefectural Assembly Sakai Nagafuji Hideki Osaka Prefectural Assembly Kobe Hisamoto Kizō Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Okayama Ōmori Masao Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Hiroshima Matsui Kazumi Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare Fukuoka Takashima Sōichirō News presenter Kitakyūshū Takeuchi Kazuhisa Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare Kumamoto Ōnishi Kazufumi Kumamoto Prefectural Assembly

Created by Nippon.com. Highlights indicate governors who formerly worked in central ministries. Current ministry names are given, including cases where they went by different names when governors were working there.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Jiji.)