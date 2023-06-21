Record High Number of Women Hired to Japanese Civil Service

Record High Number of Women Hired to Japanese Civil ServiceWork Gender and Sex
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
A survey on the hiring of female national civil servants by Japan’s Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs found that 3,507 of 9,063 hires in fiscal 2023 were women. This was a rise of 1.5 points from the previous year to a rate of 38.7%, the highest ever on record. The percentage of women hired in career-track positions leading to executive appointments also hit a new high of 35.9%. The ratio for those holding general positions increased to 40.1% and those engaged in specialist work rose to 36.0%.
Up until fiscal 2014, the percentage of women hired to career-track positions remained in the range of 20–25%. However, there was a sharp increase following Abe Shinzō’s administration’s push to promote the active participation of women in national public service, including the announcement of a policy to increase hiring of women to at least 30%, both overall and for career-track positions, from fiscal 2015. The government set a further target to increase that ratio to at least 35% from 2020.
Many of the organizations where the percentage of women exceeded 50% were external agencies with hiring on a small scale. Of the ministries that hired more than 100 people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had the highest percentage of women hires with 53.5%.
Organizations with Women’s Recruitment Rates Over 50% (Fiscal 2023)
|Ministry/Government Office ( Women/Total)
|Ratio of Women
|Japan Casino Regulatory Commission (1/1)
|100.0%
|Consumer Affairs Agency (9/11)
|81.8%
|Personal Information Protection Commission (3/4)
|75.0%
|National Personnel Authority (10/16)
|62.5%
|Imperial Household Agency (11/19)
|57.9%
|Japan Fair Trade Commission (15/26)
|57.7%
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs (84/157)
|53.5%
|Cabinet Office (40/76)
|52.6%
|Children and Families Agency (1/2)
|50.0%
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)