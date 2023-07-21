Record 717 Executives Earn Over ¥100 Million in Japan

Japan Data

A total of 717 executives received individual annual compensation of more than ¥100 million at 316 Japanese companies in the fiscal year ended March 2023, according to Tokyo Shōkō Research’s analysis of 2,342 companies’ securities reports that were submitted as of June 30, 2023. This was a record high for both the number of companies and the number of people.

This disclosure is in accordance with a Cabinet Office ordinance, which, since March 2010, has required companies to report the total amount of compensation for executives earning more than ¥100 million along with the total amount by type (including basic remuneration, stock options, bonuses, and retirement benefits) in their securities reports.

The highest amount of individual remuneration was ¥4.87 billion, received by Z Holdings’ Director Shin Jung-ho. The majority of that remuneration, ¥4.57 billion, came from the consolidated subsidiary Line, the most popular social media app in Japan. The second highest was ¥2.10 billion received by Sony CEO Yoshida Ken’ichirō.

Seven people received over ¥1 billion in remuneration, one person less than the previous year.

Highest Paid Executives in Japan (Period Ending March 2023)

Company Name (Previous Year) Z Holdings Shin Jung-ho ¥4.87 billion (¥4.34 billion) Sony Yoshida Ken’ichirō ¥2.10 billion (¥1.89 billion) Takeda Pharmaceutical Christophe Weber ¥1.72 billion (¥1.86 billion) PHC Holdings John Marotta ¥1.65 billion (¥0.56 billion) Tokyo Electron Kawai Toshiki ¥1.42 billion (¥1.67 billion) Toyota James Kuffer ¥1.33 billion (¥0.91 billion) Z Holdings Idezawa Takeshi ¥1.24 billion (¥0.92 billion) Toyota Toyoda Akio ¥1.00 billion (¥0.69 billion) Takeda Pharmaceutical Andrew Plump ¥0.97 billion (¥0.92 billion) Z Holdings Masuda Jun ¥0.95 billion (¥0.72 billion)

By company, Hitachi had the highest number of executives who received more than ¥100 million in pay with 20. This was followed by Itōchū with 14 and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with 10.

Number of Executives with Compensation of Over ¥100 Million

Company Number (previous year) Hitachi 20 (18) Itōchū 14 (6) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 10 (2) Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 9 (13) Mitsui & Co. 9 (9) Nomura Holdings 9 (7)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Toyota Chairman Toyoda Akio. © Reuters.)